Richard Mille and Bulgari dazzle with new high-jewellery watches

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From sharp Art Deco geometry to fluid, sculptural silhouettes, explore the latest masterpieces in gem-set timekeeping

The RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon collection comprises of 12 unique timepieces organised into four chromatic universes: pink, violet, blue and green. PHOTO: RICHARD MILLE

Richard Mille

The RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon marks the second chapter in Richard Mille’s high-jewellery saga, and celebrates 20 years of design for women. The collection comprises 12 unique watches divided into four colour families – pink, violet, blue and green – with gem-setting extending across every surface, from the case and buckle to the movement.

The RM HJ-02 In-House Automatic Tourbillon marks the second chapter in the brand’s high-jewellery saga. PHOTO: RICHARD MILLE

Each watch is set with 1,399 precious and ornamental stones, including rubies, sapphires, diamonds, emeralds and Paraiba tourmalines, alongside malachite, chrysoprase, turquoise and mother-of-pearl. Snow, grain and bezel-setting techniques create the kaleidoscopic compositions, with nearly 700 hours devoted to the preparation, finishing and control procedures of each watch.

Snow, grain and bezel-setting techniques organise colour and define structure in the 1,399 precious and ornamental stones set in each timepiece. PHOTO: RICHARD MILLE

The design draws on Art Deco’s geometric vocabulary, but it is also given a distinctly Richard Mille treatment. The tonneau case is broken up by sharp transitions, layered planes and asymmetrical interruptions, creating a new silhouette that took more than a year to develop. The entire watch took more than three years.

The new in-house automatic tourbillon calibre CRMT2 skeletonised movement was developed alongside the case and dial. PHOTO: RICHARD MILLE

At its centre is the new in-house automatic tourbillon calibre CRMT2, developed along with the case and dial so that its mechanical and jewellery elements could be integrated from the outset. Its skeletonised movement features a gem-set white-gold baseplate and bridges, while a fast-rotating barrel and variable-inertia tourbillon remain clearly visible.

Even the gold rotor is gem-set, ensuring that the watch’s luxurious character extends right into its mechanical heart.

Bulgari

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Bulgari’s Serpenti has always been good at shedding its skin. With Serpenti Aeterna, it appears to have shed any remaining restraint as well.

Forged in rose gold and entirely pave-set, the latest incarnation of Bulgari’s most recognisable icon as a watch is a riot of colour, with 122 gemstones selected for their rare nuances and arranged in a mix of cuts and sizes. Rubellite, amethyst, topaz, emerald, citrine, sapphire, tanzanite, pink and Paraiba tourmaline, tsavorite and peridot all make an appearance, in a composition that is deliberately free, yet carefully orchestrated.

Forged in rose gold and entirely pavé-set, the bracelet of the Bulgari Serpenti Aeterna watch is a riot of colour, with 122 gemstones selected for their rare nuances and arranged in a mix of cuts and sizes. PHOTO: BULGARI

White diamonds trace the serpent’s silhouette, providing a contrast to the explosion of colour. The entirely pave-set dial features a radically stylised reptilian head, while openworked hexagonal scales on the bracelet let light pass through the stones.

For the first time, Bulgari reveals the silhouette of Serpenti Aeterna in a bangle in yellow gold. PHOTO: BULGARI

For the first time, Serpenti Aeterna is also revealed in yellow gold, giving the design a more solar expression. Here, lines of diamonds at the ends of the bangle and along the graphic head and tail define the serpent’s taut yet curving volumes, while white mother-of-pearl softens the dial with an iridescent glow.