RWS’ Spanish restaurant Sugarra to shut down within first year of operations

The upscale eatery’s closure in December is the first in a year of high-profile openings at the integrated resort

Sugarra will serve its last meal on Dec 31. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

[SINGAPORE] Resorts World Sentosa’s ambitious food and beverage expansion has hit its first snag, after it confirmed that it would close its fine dining Spanish restaurant Sugarra on Dec 31.

This comes barely a year after the Basque-themed eatery opened in January – kicking off a flurry of high-profile dining concepts that the integrated resort launched as part of a major revamp of its culinary attractions.

RWS did not give reasons for the closure of Sugarra, which was created in collaboration with Melbourne-based chef Aitor Jeronimo Orive – formerly of the now-defunct one-Michelin-starred Basque Kitchen by Aitor.

In an e-mail response, Andreas Reich, senior vice-president, hospitality, said: “As we continue to evolve our resort’s culinary offerings and finalise plans for the space, guests can enjoy a diverse selection of local and international dining experiences across the property.”

When contacted, Orive acknowledged the closure and said he was winding down his consultancy contract with RWS.

He told The Business Times that he would be focusing on his own businesses in Melbourne, and is planning to open a “Basque-type asador (grill) using Australian produce” next year.

Sugarra is located at Hotel Michael, where it took over from Table 65 – previously a one-Michelin-starred restaurant before it closed down in 2024 amid a string of upscale closures across the city.

Also in the same hotel is Ka-Mon – a casual Japanese grill concept opened around the same time, with celebrity chef Hal Yamashita as consultant. Yamashita is also behind the long-running Syun, a high-end Japanese restaurant that was completely renovated.

RWS has teamed up with several big names this year, including famed French patissier Pierre Herme, who opened the biggest flagship store in the world at the new dining enclave Weave.

Also opening in the same location is Moutarde – a modern French bistro by Paul Pairet, best known for the now-shuttered three-Michelin-starred Ultraviolet in Shanghai.

At the newly opened luxury hotel The Laurus, Seoul-based Italian chef Fabrizio Ferrari – who shot to fame with his appearance in the hit reality show Culinary Class Wars – has been tapped as a consultant for its flagship restaurant Laurus Table.