S$14,000 for a health screening: Doctor Anywhere joins the luxe preventive care market. Will people pay?

While upscale screening centres are obviously not being run just “for the betterment of mankind”, operators also address concerns about over-testing

Corinne Kerk

Published Thu, Feb 22, 2024 · 6:00 pm
DA Orchard MedSuites has 17 private pods and three VIP suites.
PHOTO: DA ORCHARD MEDSUITES
The contours of oak tree leaves inspired the ceiling light sculpture in DA Orchard MedSuites' dining area.
PHOTO: DA ORCHARD MEDSUITES
DA Orchard MedSuites is spread across 12,000 square feet of space on level 5 of Como Orchard.
PHOTO: DA ORCHARD MEDSUITES
Onsite food and nutrition masterclasses will be held at DA Orchard MedSuites. Conducting one such class is chef Daniel Moran, culinary vice president of Como Hotels & Resorts.
PHOTO: DA ORCHARD MEDSUITES
Minmed Wellness Collective combines a health screening centre with fitness classes at iconic locations in Jewel Changi Airport.
PHOTO: MINMED GROUP
Minmed's screening centre at Jewel Changi Airport is designed to resemble first-class travel amenities.
PHOTO: MINMED GROUP
Test results at Minmed's Jewel screening centre are available the next working day and delivered electronically, while follow-ups via teleconsultation is an option, making it convenient for travellers.
PHOTO: MINMED GROUP
Healthway Medical's three executive health screening centres feature individual health screening pods with custom-made leather upholstered seats.
PHOTO: HEALTHWAY MEDICAL
Healthway Medical's VIP services include door-to-door limousine service, dedicated concierge staff, priority queue for follow-up appointments and screening results, as well as a full meal served after screening.
PHOTO: HEALTHWAY MEDICAL
Parkway Shenton provides bespoke services such as an expedited screening process, private rooms and preferred meals to an exclusive segment of patients.
PHOTO: PARKWAY SHENTON
The key market for Parkway Shenton's executive health screening services are corporate clients, who make up 70 per cent of the business.
PHOTO: PARKWAY SHENTON
Tay Wee Kai, Parkway Shenton’s chief executive officer, says screening capacity is falling behind, while demand is growing quite strongly.
PHOTO: RENDY ARYANTO
ATA Medical's screening centre at Camden Medical Centre.
PHOTO: ATA MEDICAL
A pre-screening consultation for a doctor to advise which package to select is encouraged, says ATA's Dr Foo.
PHOTO: ATA MEDICAL
Dr Joel Foo decided midway through his cardiothoracic surgical training to switch to primary care.
PHOTO: ATA MEDICAL

PLUSH faux leather seats, sculptural ceiling lights, glossy bathrooms, fluffy bedroom slippers, soft music and a gentle, fresh scent in the air. This could be a luxury hotel. Except it isn’t.

Welcome to DA Orchard MedSuites, the newest health screening centre in town, all 12,000 square feet (sq ft) of it spread across the fifth level of Como Metropolitan Orchard. Aesthetically pleasing and armed with million-dollar imaging equipment such as a spanking new MRI machine, this is health screening at a whole new, luxe level.

Pick from a menu of screening options priced from S$519 to S$14,169. Settle into one of 17 private pods or check into one of three VIP suites, and enjoy an apple crumble along...

