S$14,000 for a health screening: is there a market for upmarket preventive healthcare?

A pre-screening consultation for a doctor to advise which package to select is encouraged, says ATA's Dr Foo.

Tay Wee Kai, Parkway Shenton’s chief executive officer, says screening capacity is falling behind, while demand is growing quite strongly.

The key market for Parkway Shenton's executive health screening services are corporate clients, who make up 70 per cent of the business.

Parkway Shenton provides bespoke services such as an expedited screening process, private rooms and preferred meals to an exclusive segment of patients.

Healthway Medical's VIP services include door-to-door limousine service, dedicated concierge staff, priority queue for follow-up appointments and screening results, as well as a full meal served after screening.

Test results at Minmed's Jewel screening centre are available the next working day and delivered electronically, while follow-ups via teleconsultation is an option, making it convenient for travellers.

Onsite food and nutrition masterclasses will be held at DA Orchard MedSuites. Conducting one such class is chef Daniel Moran, culinary vice president of Como Hotels & Resorts.

DA Orchard MedSuites is spread across 12,000 square feet of space on level 5 of Como Orchard.

PLUSH faux leather seats, sculptural ceiling lights, glossy bathrooms, fluffy bedroom slippers, soft music and a gentle, fresh scent in the air. This could be a luxury hotel. Except it isn’t.

Welcome to DA Orchard MedSuites, the newest health screening centre in town, all 12,000 square feet (sq ft) of it spread across the fifth level of Como Metropolitan Orchard. Aesthetically pleasing and armed with million-dollar imaging equipment such as a spanking new MRI machine, this is health screening at a whole new, luxe level.

Pick from a menu of screening options priced from S$519 to S$14,169. Settle into one of 17 private pods or check into one of three VIP suites, and enjoy an apple crumble along...