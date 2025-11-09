SGX’s initiatives, Great Eastern’s annual run raise almost S$3 million

Beneficiaries include children with special needs, seniors and lower-income households

[SINGAPORE] SGX Group (Singapore Exchange) has raised more than S$2.5 million through its SGX Cares Bull Charge initiative in 2025, with some 5,000 participants joining the SGX Bull Charge Charity Run at Marina Barrage on Friday (Nov 7).

This year, SGX added Tasek Academy and Social Services, which runs programmes for socially disadvantaged families, to its list of beneficiaries. This brings the total number of organisations it supports to six.

SGX’s community impact efforts focus on five causes: children with special needs; seniors who need support; families and at-risk youths; adults with disabilities; and social service agencies.

Pol de Win, SGX Cares Bull Charge organising chairperson and head of global sales and origination at SGX, said the funds and resources raised will go towards 11 programmes from 2025 to 2027, supporting more than 4,000 individuals.

“In partnership with Community Chest, SGX Cares will work closely with each beneficiary to advance the causes and support targeted programmes,” he added.

Dr Nurul Ain Azman, lead manager at Tasek, said funds will go towards the Tasek Mentoring Programme, which provides additional support to children and youths in areas such as art, football and tuition.

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 2 pm Lifestyle Our picks of the latest dining, travel and leisure options to treat yourself. Sign Up Sign Up

Meanwhile, Autism Association will use funds to develop the Eden Centre for Adults, a day activity centre for individuals on the autism spectrum aged 18 and above.

Joanne Wee, executive director of Autism Association (Singapore) and Eden Centre for Adults, said: “Our two decade-long partnership with SGX has enabled us to develop community-based activities and initiatives tailored to the diverse needs of adults on the autism spectrum.”

The funds raised also will support Awwa’s schools, early intervention programmes, student care centre and senior community home, as well as HCSA Community Services’ programmes for single-parent families and teenagers suffering from trauma.

Fei Yue Community Services will use funds for early intervention programmes for children with developmental needs, and to provide tailored care for seniors.

Since 2004, SGX has raised more than S$55 million for beneficiaries.

Besides fundraising, the group worked with local tertiary institutions and partners to host more than 170 events this year about financial literacy, reaching more than 22,000 participants.

Great Eastern raised around S$305,000 from the 19th edition of its annual all-women’s run this year. PHOTO: GREAT EASTERN

Great Eastern Women’s Run

Separately, Great Eastern raised around S$305,000 from the 19th edition of its annual all-women’s run this year, which involved 12,000 participants at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The funds raised will go towards the insurer’s longstanding beneficiaries: Daughters of Tomorrow (DOT) and Singapore Cancer Society (SCS).

Greg Hingston, group chief executive of Great Eastern, said: “These contributions support vital programmes and operations that enable the social mobility of DOT women in their back-to-work journeys as well as better quality of life for cancer survivors in their recovery journeys.”

DOT will channel funds towards job-readiness programmes for women from lower-income households, as well as post-employment programmes such as child-minding services.

Meanwhile, SCS will use funds for cancer prevention initiatives, rehabilitative work and post-diagnosis care. It is also looking to open a third rehabilitation centre to serve clients in the north.

Besides fundraising, Great Eastern engages beneficiaries through skills-based volunteering, such as conducting financial and digital literacy programmes.

“In our work with the two charity partners, the starting premise is always how to provide holistic targeted support that addresses their needs beyond funding and sponsorship,” said Hingston.