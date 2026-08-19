She makes the impossible happen for her ultrarich clients

Olivia Ferney grew up a child of schoolteachers in Ontario. Now she’s an expert in private jets, luxury cabanas and champagne-soaked revels

Olivia Ferney, a luxury-travel specialist with a knack for fulfilling the implausible desires of her ultrarich clients, in New York. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[LAS VEGAS] Over-the-top was the mandate. The client, a wealthy med-tech entrepreneur, was on his way to Las Vegas to close a US$150 million business deal. A celebration was to be had. “He wanted something crazy,” Olivia Ferney shared.

Ferney, 25, is a luxury-travel specialist with a knack for fulfilling the implausible desires of her ultrarich clients. It’s hardly a job she could have imagined for herself when she was growing up in Dundas, Ontario.

A child of Canadian schoolteachers, Ferney knew nothing about the world of private jets and US$25,000-a-day cabanas until she discovered her unusual line of work about three years ago. “I was basically up there in my little log cabin,” she said.

Nowadays, more than two million social media followers watch the videos she posts of her interactions with her tough-to-please clients. She is also making an impression beyond her core audience. Time magazine included her in its list of the top 100 digital influencers of 2026.

And Fifth Season, the production company behind Severance and Killing Eve, has signed a deal with Ferney and her business partner and fiance, Troy Arnold, for a scripted series based on their agency, Top Tier Travel.

On a recent afternoon, Ferney found herself in a chilled room of the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, counting out 200 bottles of vintage Dom Pérignon. Outside, it was 45 degrees Celsius, and the club’s three nearby pools were mobbed with tourists. Many were chugging US$70 mojito Big Cups.

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“It’s a bunch of people getting hammered in a pee-infested pool,” is how Ferney described the crowd.

The champagne bottles were part of a stunt she had arranged for the med-tech entrepreneur, who wanted to celebrate the closing of his business deal in high style. “He’s a huge Dom drinker,” Ferney said.

Early in the party-planning phase, she had posed a question to the client’s spokesperson and handler: Would six figures for the champagne alone be a stretch? “That would be just another Tuesday for him,” the handler said. To that, Ferney replied: “Let’s try to set a world record.”

Then she got to work arranging a party that would be deemed worthy of an entry in the Guinness World Records. “It’s a sickness of mine, that I think I can do anything,” she explained.

To certify the record – in the obscure category of “largest champagne presentation” – Ferney roped in a Guinness World Records adjudicator, who would attend the gathering and survey the goings-on with a close eye.

“No one is really even going to drink the champagne,” Ferney said, noting that her plan called for scores of servers to blast the partygoers with bubbly.

After booking special access to the DJ enclosure at the Encore Beach Club, part of the Wynn Las Vegas, she liaised with Diplo, the resident celebrity DJ. She also arranged with Adam Norotsky, the Wynn Resorts vice-president of nightlife, to hire nearly every server in the house.

On the day of the event, Michael Empric, the Guinness adjudicator, flew in from New York. For him, the Las Vegas stopover was just one point along a circuit that would take him to a Hy-Vee supermarket in Iowa the following day. “I’m going to adjudicate the most pineapples sold in an hour,” Empric said. “Don’t ask.”

As night fell, the furnace heat of the desert city was still stuck in the red zone. The gates opened to a crowd of 2,800 revellers, who had paid anywhere from US$1,500 to US$25,000 for a table at the outdoor club. Few, if any, had met or even heard of the entrepreneur masterminding the event. But that hardly mattered. What the glossy strangers provided was an appropriately uproarious backdrop when the inevitable reels of the blowout would stream on social media.

Near midnight, with the temperature at 37 deg C, partygoers formed a mosh pit near the stage, pumping their fists to Diplo’s bass-heavy set. At exactly 1.30 am came the big reveal: 69 servers, clad in scraps of red jersey, paraded before the crowd, some of them aboard floats shaped like speedboats, fire trucks and a giant shark.

They hoisted bottles of Dom Pérignon above their heads. At a signal from Diplo, corks popped. Some servers began hosing down a dancer ensconced in a prop Martini glass, while others sprayed champagne at the crowd, thus achieving a Guinness-worthy feat that was the equivalent, in terms of pointless excess, to scaling Mount Everest.

Undoubtedly the most anomalous element in this unlikely scene was the client. There he stood, away from the action, tucked at the rear of the stage behind Diplo, inconspicuous in black jeans and a black T-shirt. Declining to provide his name for publication, he had earlier explained through a spokesperson that his brief for Ferney was to provide him with something “epic”.

“He’s been there, done that, seen it all,” Bryan Lee, his spokesperson, noted.

That is to say, he was jaded. Yet there is jaded, and then there is a man of means willing to empty his wallet for the momentary thrill of dousing hundreds of strangers with expensive wine. The final cost for the liquid alone (125 bottles of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut, 50 bottles of Dom Pérignon Brut Luminus and five bottles of Dos Hombres Blanco tequila) amounted to US$226,000 and change.

“Honestly, he would have spent more,” Ferney said afterward. “But he got hit hard at the casino the night before.”

Olivia Ferney’s interactions with the moneyed few have become digital catnip, an escape from the realities of high gas prices, wars and the rise of AI. PHOTO: NYTIMES

Ferney’s videos of her work life have made her social media accounts (@travelswithlivii on TikTok and Instagram) addictive viewing. Her interactions with the moneyed few have become digital catnip, an escape from the realities of high gas prices, wars and the rise of artificial intelligence. And though she may not judge the people who pay her salary, her viewers are free to hate-watch.

She manages her clients’ requests with patience, good cheer and a dollop of irony. No task is too large or too small. She has flown to Paris to retrieve the largest croissant in that city to please the daughter of a Miami billionaire. For another client, she bought out a day’s supply of an Ontario bakery’s locally famous butter tarts for a holiday meal.

Backed by a team of 10, Ferney and Arnold, 38, routinely score VIP perks, including reservations at hot spots such as New York City steakhouse Eighty Six, close access to Formula 1 races and bookings on private Bombardier flights for clients so choosy they look askance at Gulfstream jets.

Before starting at Top Tier, Ferney had never encountered anyone like the client whose child experienced a meltdown when an equipment malfunction forced the family to fly commercial for the first time. “I’m Canadian,” she said.

Over breakfast at the Tableau restaurant in Las Vegas, Ferney acknowledged that a lot of the cliches about wealthy people are true – but there was at least one misconception. “People think the superrich are unhappy,” she said. “They’re not.” NYTIMES