Sifa 2024: Post-human projections
Avatars, holograms and post-apocalyptic survivors populate the Singapore International Festival of Arts
BY NOW, it’s clear that the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) under Natalie Hennedige is playing by no one’s rules except its own. The festival has been so far filled with head trips, head scratchers and many puppet heads.
Puppet shows such as Leonardo!, Moby Dick and The Dancer’s Fair charmed kids with their whimsical magic. But if the kids had a good time, the grown-up didn’t do so always. The majority of the works have been very challenging and conceptual, dealing with themes such as post-human futures, digital identities and algorithmic relationships. Some ambitious shows sorely missed their mark. We review three more shows at the festival:
Angela (a strange loop)
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Lifestyle
Teochew duck and dry laksa star at retro diner Choon Hoy Parlor
Former Zouk morphs into mod-Asian Jiak Kim House, serving laksa pasta and mushroom bak kut teh
Massimo Bottura lends star power to pizza and pasta at Torno Subito
Victor Liong pairs Aussie and Asian food with mixed results at Artyzen’s Quenino restaurant
If Jay Chou likes Ju Xing’s zi char, you might too
Mod-Sin cooking izakaya style at Focal