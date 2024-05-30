The Business Times

Lifestyle

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Lifestyle

ARTS
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Sifa 2024: Post-human projections

Avatars, holograms and post-apocalyptic survivors populate the Singapore International Festival of Arts

Helmi Yusof

Helmi Yusof

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 06:15 PM
Share this article.

BY NOW, it’s clear that the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) under Natalie Hennedige is playing by no one’s rules except its own. The festival has been so far filled with head trips, head scratchers and many puppet heads. 

Puppet shows such as Leonardo!, Moby Dick and The Dancer’s Fair charmed kids with their whimsical magic. But if the kids had a good time, the grown-up didn’t do so always. The majority of the works have been very challenging and conceptual, dealing with themes such as post-human futures, digital identities and algorithmic relationships. Some ambitious shows sorely missed their mark. We review three more shows at the festival:

Angela (a strange loop)

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Lifestyle
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here