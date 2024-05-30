Sifa 2024: Post-human projections

BY NOW, it’s clear that the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) under Natalie Hennedige is playing by no one’s rules except its own. The festival has been so far filled with head trips, head scratchers and many puppet heads.

Puppet shows such as Leonardo!, Moby Dick and The Dancer’s Fair charmed kids with their whimsical magic. But if the kids had a good time, the grown-up didn’t do so always. The majority of the works have been very challenging and conceptual, dealing with themes such as post-human futures, digital identities and algorithmic relationships. Some ambitious shows sorely missed their mark. We review three more shows at the festival:

Angela (a strange loop)