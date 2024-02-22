ARTS ·
Subscribers

SIFA 2024: Smart, daring, eclectic works take centrestage

The upcoming Singapore International Festival of Arts is set to be weird and wonderful

Helmi Yusof

Published Thu, Feb 22, 2024 · 6:00 pm
The extraordinary work 'Sun & Sea' features sunbathers singing songs about climate change.
PHOTO: ANDREJ VASILENKO

Arts & Design

WHEN Sun & Sea was staged at the 58th Venice Biennale, the queues were so long that many people gave up all hope of seeing it, settling instead for the rave reviews they heard from friends or read in the papers. The climate change-themed opera, sung by sun-tanning beach-goers on a fake beach, went on to win the biennale’s top prize, intensifying that FOMO (“fear of missing out”) sensation for those unable to witness it themselves.

Well, good news for Singapore-based art lovers – and anyone else willing to travel to Singapore in May. Sun & Sea is one of the headlining shows at the upcoming Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) 2024, alongside other spellbinding performances that...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Lifestyle

Theatre

Music

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

Spirit of old Japan

Is there a market for upmarket preventive healthcare?

Ratcliffe wants to build new stadium for Man United, bring back glory days

Taylor Swift named IFPI 2023 global recording artist of the year

Preventive healthcare goes upscale

Singapore’s local banks ring in the Year of the Dragon in style

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article