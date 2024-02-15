TRAVEL ·
Singapore businesses set up shop in Niseko

F&B and hospitality players are making their mark in Japan’s premier ski resort with amenities from coffee bars to resort properties

Aaron De Silva

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 6:00 pm
Nylon Coffee opened as a pop up at Miru Niseko resort.
PHOTO: NYLON COFFEE
Nylon Coffee owners Dennis Tang and Lee Jia Min.
PHOTO: NYLON COFFEE
Mandala Niseko is open to the public.
PHOTO: MANDALA CLUB
Mandala Niseko's indoor parlour room.
PHOTO: MANDALA CLUB
Luke's Alpine Club opened in Setsu Niseko resort.
PHOTO: LUKE'S
Roketto is located at the condotel The Maples.
PHOTO: ROKETTO
Mod-Sin food is served at Roketta,
PHOTO: ROKETTO

Lifestyle

SINGAPOREANS love Japan. But apart from the usual suspects of Tokyo, Osaka or Kyoto, Niseko – one of the nation’s foremost ski resorts – stands out as a must-visit, especially during the winter holiday season.

Singapore is the Japanese city’s third-largest source of foreign visitors, accounting for 11 per cent in the winter of 2022/2023, said Niseko Tourism. Australia is tops at 18 per cent, followed by Hong Kong at 14 per cent.

Japan reopened its borders in October 2022.

Even then, there are no direct flights between Singapore and Sapporo, and Niseko’s remote location demands a two- to three-hour drive or bus ride from Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport. (Singapore Airlines will resume...

Lifestyle

