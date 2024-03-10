Singapore Pools, SP Group contribute to 2 initiatives that support children

BOTH Singapore Pools and SP Group have donated funds to support the development of children from lower-income families.

On Saturday (Mar 9), Singapore Pools launched Project Green Shoots to support the education and healthcare needs of children from lower-income families in Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng. It donated S$122,500, with the Ministry of Social and Family Development matching the contribution on a one-for-one basis.

The total amount received – S$245,000 – will be used to top up the Child Development Account (CDA) of 350 children. Each child’s account will receive a S$700 top-up.

Lam Chee Weng, chief executive of Singapore Pools, said: “By providing these financial top-ups, we hope to empower families in building financial stability, while enabling a better and brighter future for the children.”

The initiative was launched by the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens’ Consultative Committee Community Development and Welfare Fund at Kim Seng Community Centre.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who was the event’s guest of honour and adviser to Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Grassroots Organisation (Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng), said: “We are hopeful that the CDA top-up will not only provide immediate relief for lower-income families by supporting the educational needs of their children, but also encourage more organisations and individuals to step forward and uplift these families.”

She added: “(The top-up) will go some way to helping the families provide even more for their children to give them the opportunities that help them grow (and) help them learn.”

Project Green Shoots’ launch took place on the sidelines of the Give and Take Market, organised by Jalan Besar GRC and Central Singapore Community Development Council. At the market, lower-income families received essential goods such as food and beverages, household necessities and toys. The goods were donated by sponsors from the retail, food and beverage, and consumer goods sectors.