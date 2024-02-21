Singapore’s local banks ring in the Year of the Dragon in style

DBS hosted more than 600 corporate clients at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on Feb 14, the first of a two-day Spring Festival celebration to usher in the Year of the Dragon.

Clients were treated to a buffet, with ingredients sourced from Edible Garden City. Supported by DBS Foundation, the social enterprise champions the grow-your-own-food movement in Singapore and cities around the world, to improve food sustainability and resilience.

OCBC