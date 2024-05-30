Singapore’s top golfer Shannon Tan on course to qualify for Paris Olympics

SHANNON Tan is on track to be the first Singaporean golfer to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old, who is the Republic’s top-ranked golfer today, has built up a strong buffer from some recent strong finishes that puts her on course to make it to the Paris Olympics in July. The final selection for the female golfers will be made by Jun 24.

Tan is in a good position to be among the top 60 female golfers to board the plane to the French capital, based on the latest Olympic Golf Ranking. She is currently in 46th place, which gives her a decent chance of being in the top 60.

As the clock ticks towards Paris, Tan said she is eager to strengthen her position by doing well at some upcoming competitive events over the next four weeks in Europe.

Speaking to The Business Times in an e-mail interview while competing at the recent Jabra Ladies Open in France, she said it would be “an honour” if she could realise her dream of being the first golfer – male or female – to represent Singapore at the Olympic Games.

“I am doing all I can (to make it to Paris). If I can keep doing the basics right, concentrating on every shot, it gives me a better chance of succeeding in tournament play, which would let me climb the rankings,” she said.

Singapore’s pro golfer Mardan Mamat narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil as he finished just outside the top 60 places in the qualification phase.

Tan received a big boost earlier this week when she signed a partnership with Switzerland-based global private bank EFG International. The terms of the multi-year partnership were not disclosed, but she will represent EFG as a Singapore sports ambassador.

She first picked up a golf club when she was only five, hitting balls at the Warren Golf and Country Club range under the watchful gaze of her golf-playing father Desmond and coach Shamuri Sidek.

As she improved, she started playing at Keppel Club and would continue to frequent the Warren range.

Having turned professional in January this year, Tan now gets to travel around the world for competitions where she meets fellow golfers on the tour.

“Life has been more hectic for sure, but I already feel I’ve learned a lot in my short time (as a professional). I’ve been trying to learn more from the other professionals, such as their preparations and how they play the game,” she said.

After the Jabra Ladies Open last week where she made the cut and finished 54th, Tan’s next stop is Sweden for back-to-back events. She then flies to Italy and the Czech Republic where she will play in more tournaments.

She then has a short break before heading to London for the Aramco Team Series, followed by the Dutch Ladies Open in the Netherlands.

“If all goes well, I will represent Singapore at the Olympics, and play in Scotland at the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, which is one of the women’s Major championships,” said Tan.

Earlier this year, Tan enjoyed a second-place finish at the Webex Players Series Murray River mixed event, and an eighth-place finish at the Vic Open in Australia. She then scooped up her maiden Ladies European Tour victory at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February.

“Having such a strong start to my professional career proved to me that my game plan was right, and that I can succeed (at the highest level),” said Tan.