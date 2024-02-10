Sony buys Michael Jackson music for US$600 million: Billboard

Published Sat, Feb 10, 2024 · 8:01 am
Michael Jackson, one of the top-selling artists in pop music, died in 2009, leaving an estate worth hundreds of millions of US dollars but large debts to work out.
SONY Group is acquiring a half interest in pop star Michael Jackson’s music catalogue from the late singer’s estate for at least US$600 million, Billboard reported, saying it is the largest such deal ever.

The agreement may also include songs from other artists that are part of the Mijac publishing catalogue, the music industry publication reported, citing sources it did not identify.

The assets include ownership of master recordings and publishing for Jackson’s share of his songs, as well as the Mijac catalogue. Jackson’s estate had earlier sold its half interest in Sony/ATV Music Publishing, a joint venture that included the Beatles songs.



According to Billboard, a new biographical movie on the singer, titled Michael, is scheduled for release next year. BLOOMBERG

