StanChart Singapore rallies largest contingent of 1,200 volunteers for festive season

They get together to pack festive bags for beneficiaries ahead of Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Puasa

The volunteers gathered for Community Chest Season of Blessings 2026 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre to pack and deliver the festive bags. PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED

[SINGAPORE] Standard Chartered Singapore has rallied its largest contingent of volunteers to date, with 1,200 employees helping to pack festive bags ahead of Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Puasa.

They gathered for Community Chest Season of Blessings 2026 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, organised in partnership with Singapore-based volunteer group Heartwarmers, to pack and deliver nearly 20,000 festive bags over three days, from Feb 5 to 7.

The festive bags contain food products and essential household items such as cooking oil. PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED

The festive bags – Fu Dai, meaning “prosperity bag” in Mandarin, and Habuan Harapan, meaning “gifts of hope” in Malay – contain food products and essential household items such as cooking oil. They will be delivered to seniors and families in need around Singapore.

Patrick Lee, the bank’s CEO in Singapore and for Asean and South Asia, who was also at the event, said: “The bank is a long-standing participant of Fu Dai and Habuan Harapan since their inception. We’ve been helping to deliver essential items and cheers to families in need during the festive season, along with our partners from Community Chest and Heartwarmers.”

StanChart has volunteered for the Fu Dai event for the 13 years since its inception; its involvement with packing the bags for Hari Raya Puasa go back even further – 18 years.

The volunteers packed and delivered nearly 20,000 festive bags over three days. PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED

One employee volunteer Sarah Chaye, who has helped out with the packing since 2011, said: “What keeps me coming back year after year are the wonderful volunteers, the amazing teamwork needed to pack close to 20,000 bags over three days, and the kampung spirit.”