Streaming subscriber growth in US halved in 2023

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 11:05 pm
Streaming giant Netflix, Comcast-owned Peacock and Paramount Global’s Paramount+ drove the most growth with total subscriptions at 242.9 million at the end of 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Streaming

STREAMING subscriber growth in the United States halved last year to 10.1 per cent, data from research firm Antenna showed, in another sign that the boom might be over for the industry in the key market.

Growth in the premium subscription-video-on-demand category slowed from 21.6 per cent in 2022, but its overall growth has more than doubled in four years, signalling a steady resubscription trend.

Streaming giant Netflix, Comcast-owned Peacock and Paramount Global’s Paramount+ drove the most growth with total subscriptions at 242.9 million at the end of 2023.

Antenna said streaming was entering a new phase of sobriety.

From being hyper-focused on acquisition to draw in a mass audience, the same players are now shifting focus to managing subscribers, it said.

At the start of the streaming boom, companies focused on pumping money into creating swathes of content to draw and retain subscribers. Customers also signed up to services during the pandemic while homebound with theatres being inaccessible.

SEE ALSO

Since then and with the twin Hollywood strikes last year, companies have been looking to keep content spend low while also pushing their ad-offerings to draw in revenue. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Movies

Netflix

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

Prince William pulls out of godfather's memorial service due to 'personal matter'

The ultimate product placement: Thailand on The White Lotus

Australian police investigate Taylor Swift's dad over alleged assault

Record-breaking projections light up Tokyo skyscraper

Astronomers observe scar on white dwarf 'cannibal' star

West Bank museum showcases Gaza ‘artistic demonstration’ against war

Breaking News

Most Popular