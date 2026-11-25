WORKING LIFE

Singapore managers are facing a new dilemma with year-end assessments under way

Companies that cannot tell the difference between an employee’s work and that of a tool risk losing their strongest people. PHOTO: PEXELS

[SINGAPORE] As annual performance reviews kick off, managers here are finding it difficult to see whose thinking sits behind the work they are evaluating and how much of it was done by artificial intelligence.

According to a study commissioned by work platform monday.com and conducted by Nielsen Media Research, 63 per cent of Singapore business leaders say it has become harder to gauge an employee’s original contribution. That is the highest rate among the seven major markets surveyed – the US, UK, Australia, Germany, France and Brazil.

Everyday office work – research, reports, proposals, client emails, data summaries and presentations – now routinely passes through AI before it reaches a manager.

“For close to three in four teams, the first draft of much of their work now comes from AI,” Chris Jordan, regional vice-president for Asia and country manager for Singapore at monday.com, tells The Business Times.

A report may be researched by an employee, drafted by one tool and refined by another, leaving supervisors unclear as to who framed the problem, challenged a weak answer or caught a critical mistake.

“The risk is that appraisals end up rating what is easiest to see – how polished the work looks and how quickly it was delivered,” says Jordan.

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With bonuses and promotions on the line, he warns that companies that cannot tell the difference between an employee’s work and that of a tool risk losing their strongest people.

Rewarding the wrong habits

The study, which surveyed 200 directors and senior managers working in companies with headcounts of between 500 and more than 10,000, also found that 87 per cent of respondents have already adjusted their staff evaluations.

Among such leaders, 79 per cent now place more value on how well an employee prompts AI, 75 per cent reward how often someone uses it and only 63 per cent give more weight to critical thinking.

This is concerning, says Jordan.

“When AI produces the first draft, the ability to spot what is wrong with it becomes one of the most important skills in a team.”

And while assessing how well someone prompts AI or what they choose to hand over to it is sound, rewarding how often they use it is not. This just makes AI adoption rates look healthy while managers end up with more AI output to check, he points out.

“Companies will believe they’re becoming more productive when they’re mainly becoming busier,” he says. This is also unfair to employees as the person whose judgment shaped the result can end up with the same credit as someone who contributed far less.

Managers working longer hours

Half of Singapore leaders now spend more time reviewing and guiding their team’s work, with 44 per cent saying AI has actually increased their working hours – the highest across the seven markets which average 29 per cent.

The time AI saves elsewhere is not making up the difference – only 41 per cent say it has trimmed routine administrative work such as emails and status updates, the lowest of any market and against the average of 53 per cent.

Meanwhile, 83 per cent say figuring out where AI adds value takes more effort than it saves, and 60 per cent find deciding when to use or not use the technology exhausting.

Much of this strain comes down to external pressure. Some 78 per cent admit that watching competitors adopt AI pushes them to act, and 17 per cent fear being judged for not using it – double the average across the surveyed markets.

At the same time, compliance demands are rising. Guidelines from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Infocomm Media Development Authority increasingly expect companies – especially in finance – to maintain human checkpoints and oversee AI risks throughout its life cycle. And the day-to-day checking falls on managers, who are already reporting longer hours.

Fixing workflows, not just appraisal forms

Jordan says the solution starts with how work is organised.

First, make work traceable, so the brief, key decisions, what AI contributed and who signed off can be seen together instead of being pieced together at review time. Second, set ownership up front, so every piece of work and every AI agent involved in it has one person accountable for the outcome.

Third, assess contributions at the decision points – who framed the problem, who challenged the output and who made the final call.

“Managers can then appraise from evidence gathered as the work happens, instead of reconstructing it at the end of the year.”