You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

bk_STYLEA1.jpg
From left: Fall/Winter 2018, Fall/Winter Womenswear 2009 and Spring/Summer Menswear 2015.

bk_MAIN.jpg
Daniel Lee.

A Brand New Bottega Veneta

Daniel Lee is Kering's latest hire that has emerged from the shadow of a famous designer to make it on his own
Jul 6, 2018 5:50 AM
by

After 17 years, Bottega Veneta's creative director Tomas Maier has stepped down, handing the baton over to the relatively unknown designer Daniel Lee. While his name doesn't elicit the same level of excitement as Phoebe Philo (who was rumoured to be taking over from Maier), Lee has an impressive

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening