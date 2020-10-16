Accessories report Fall/Winter 2020

ALL THE SMALL THINGS

AirPods, cellphones, water bottles, cameras - all the essential gear of the active 21st century man and woman. Dior Men started the trend for leather AirPod cases - now Bottega Veneta and Tom Ford make their own versions too. But what tops it all is an unexpected leather water bottle carrier by Jacquemus.

A WOMAN'S WORLD

Nice girls wear ties too. This season, designers such as Dior, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana showed off myriad ways to do so - and you don't need a blazer to complete the look either.

HOLD ON TIGHT

Keep your bags close to you - especially when they're elegant clutches from Chanel, Proenza Schouler and Prada.

NEON NOW

Black or navy? Neither. Tan? Boring. Being fashionably clued in means investing in neon colours that pop.

LOOK SLEEK, NOT STREET

When it comes to bags, shoes and accessories, skip the streetwear look and go chic with a classy briefcase or a formal fanny pack. For ideas, look no further than Dior Men, which does not disappoint.

BUCKLED BEAUTIES

Mary-janes may be a popular style for the ladies but Alessandro Michele of Gucci showed that they can be gender-neutral as well.

EXTRA LARGE

Oversized bags are back in vogue after pushing backpacks out of the limelight.

OLD IS GOLD

Since Hedi Slimane took over the helm at Celine as creative director, he has been influenced by the Parisian house's old school monograms and handbag styles - but his Tambour bag for Fall 2020 is his best retro-inspired style yet.

BOOTIE CALL

This Fall, boots get all the attention. Whether it's lug-soled, platform or lucite-heeled, made in latex, or decorated in chains - these boots are certainly not for the faint-hearted.