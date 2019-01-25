You are here

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_0501.jpg
Dior Saddle backpack in calfskin, S$5,000, by DIOR.
DIOR MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2019

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_053.jpg
Maxi Cabat in calfskin, S$13,630, by BOTTEGA VENETA.

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_052.jpg
Saffiano leather tote bag, price unavailable, by PRADA.

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_054.jpg
Pelle Tessuta leather backpack (with detachable top handle), S$3,600, by ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA.

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_0551.jpg
Peekaboo X-lite bag in calfskin, S$5,490, by FENDI.
FENDI MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2019

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_057.jpg
Medium Soft Bucket bag in lambskin price unavailable, by CELINE.

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_0581.jpg
Monogram Steamer bag in canvas and calf leather, S$5,200, by LOUIS VUITTON.
LOUIS VUITTON MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2019

Business Class

Spring's handsome new-age bags are your prime work accessory
Jan 25, 2019 5:50 AM
by

01
STAR QUALITY

Creative director Kim Jones walked straight into the Dior universe with a debut that wowed the fashion cognoscenti. Hands down, it was one of the best menswear shows of the season packed with a badly needed fresh perspective on men's accessories -

