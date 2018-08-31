You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20180831_STYLE31-P_3546452.jpg
Special Christmas collection launching in September.

BT_20180831_STYLE31-P_3546452.jpg
Pyjama set from their basics collection.

BT_20180831_STYLE31-P_3546452.jpg
Sleeper's best-selling off-the-shoulder dress.

BT_20180831_STYLE31-P_3546452.jpg
Sleeper's Fall/Winter 2018 collection featuring the brand's first pair of shoes - which is a pair of home slippers.

BT_20180831_STYLE31-P_3546452.jpg
Founders Kate Zubarieva (left) and Asya Varetsa (right).

Dream Makers

Sleepwear doubles as daywear with the hipster brand Sleeper
Aug 31, 2018 5:50 AM
by

Former fashion editors Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa co-founded ethical sleepwear company Sleeper in Kiev at the height of the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity in 2014.

While their country was in a state of unrest with an uncertain future, the duo were determined to find a silver lining

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening