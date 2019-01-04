Fashion Statement

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WHEN ÅSA SÅNEMYR started working at Stockholm fashion label HOPE, she “met a lot of people who told me, you saved my life with your pants”, she laughs. They were mostly women, adds the CEO of the company which made its mark by creating comfortable and stylish menswear-inspired clothes for women
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg