You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

20-21_Style_Folder-Links-hope_AW18_10041.jpg
Hope AW18.
PHOTOS: COURTESY OF HOPE

20-21_Style_Folder-Links-residus1.jpg
Residus.
PHOTOS: COURTESY OF RESIDUS

20-21_Style_Folder-Links-mini_rodini.jpg
Mini Rodini.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF MINI RODINI

Fashion Statement

In Sweden, when you buy clothes, you’re making a stand as well
Jan 4, 2019 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

WHEN ÅSA SÅNEMYR started working at Stockholm fashion label HOPE,  she “met a lot of people who told me, you saved my life with your pants”, she laughs. They were mostly women, adds the CEO of the company which made its mark by creating comfortable and stylish menswear-inspired clothes for women

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

stockholm
sustainable
fashion
Hope
residus
mini rodini
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening