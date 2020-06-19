You are here

BT20200620-BTL-020-00-01A.jpg
Top row: (Left) Framed 1968 Serge Gainsbourg portrait, 16'' X 20'', S$315, by SONIC EDITIONS from mrporter.com. (Right) Tortoiseshell glasses, price unavailable, by RAY-BAN. Below row: (Left) Altiplano 40mm watch in rose gold, price unavailable, by PIAGET. (Right) L'Immensite parfum, price unavailable, by LOUIS VUITTON.

BT20200620-BTL-020-00-01B.jpg
Top row: (Left) Cushion sterling-silver signet ring, S$535, by TOM WOOD from matchesfashion.com. (Right) Triomphe belt in calfskin, S$720, by CELINE. Below row: (Left) Possession bangle in white gold, price unavailable, by PIAGET. (Right) Belted cotton-blend raincoat, S$369, by MR.P from mrporter.com.

BT20200620-BTL-020-00-01C.jpg
Top row: (Left) Craig Green X Saelia Aparicio Poison Ivy medium wall hanging, S$8,340 by CRAIG GREEN from matchesfashion.com. (Right) Turquoise ring, price unavailable, by GIVENCHY. Below row: (Left) Malachite scented candle, S$175, by L'OBJET from matchesfashion. com. (Right) Calfskin sandal, price unavailable, by DOLCE & GABBANA.

BT20200620-BTL-020-00-01D.jpg
Top row: (Left) Tie-dye heart cotton T-shirt, S$440, by AMIRI from matchesfashion.com.(Right) Beaded necklace, price unavailable, by GIVENCHY. Below row: (Left) Legend by Bob Marley & the Wailers record, price unavailable, by THE PANIC ROOM. (Right) SuperConnect walnut and aluminium radio, S$441, by REVO from mrporter.com

BT20200620-BTL-021-00-01A.jpg
Left: Framed 2000 Slash Print, S$315, by SONIC EDITIONS from mrporter. com. Top right: Leather bucket hat, price unavailable, by LOEWE. Below right: SlimFit Leather Biker Jacket, S$2,975, BLACKMEANS from mrporter.com.

BT20200620-BTL-021-00-01B.jpg
Top row: (Left) Reflective aviators, price unavailable, by DOLCE & GABBANA.(Right) Skull ring, S$440, by ALEXANDER MCQUEEN from matchesfashion.com. Below row: (Left) Sterling Silver and Crystal Decanter, S$4,886, by ASPREY from mrporter. com. (Right) Master & Dynamic + Leica MH40-95 Aluminium and Leather OverEar Headphones, S$358, by MASTER & DYNAMIC from mrporter.com

BT20200620-BTL-021-00-01C.jpg
Top row: (Left) Worldwide logo canvas cap, S$510, by GUCCI from atchesfashion.com.(Right) Varsity jacket, price unavailable, by COACH. Below row: (Left) Blazer Mid '77 SuedeTrimmed Leather Sneakers, S$142, by NIKE from mrporter.com. (Right) Oversized Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, S$552, by GIVENCHY from mrporter.com.

BT20200620-BTL-021-00-01D.jpg
Left: Sunglasses, price unavailable, by EMPORIO ARMANI. Right: Wireless earphones, S$1,620, by LOUIS VUITTON.

BT20200620-BTL-021-00-01E.jpg
Necklace, price unavailable, by Louis Vuitton.

BT20200620-BTL-021-00-01F.jpg
Discover Backpack, S$3,550, by LOUIS VUITTON.

Style: Father Figures

Stylish ideas for Father’s Day inspired by these famous dads from around the world
Jun 19, 2020 5:50 AM
by

Serge Gainsbourg

Actor & Musician FRANCE

For the impeccably stylish dads who prefer classics and little insouciance in their everyday ensembles just like the multi-disciplinary artist Serge

