Top row: (Left) Tie-dye heart cotton T-shirt, S$440, by AMIRI from matchesfashion.com.(Right) Beaded necklace, price unavailable, by GIVENCHY. Below row: (Left) Legend by Bob Marley & the Wailers record, price unavailable, by THE PANIC ROOM. (Right) SuperConnect walnut and aluminium radio, S$441, by REVO from mrporter.com