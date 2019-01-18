You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20190118_WATCH1_3671927.jpg

BT_20190118_WATCH3_3671927.jpg
“It was noted that the moon is earth’s only satellite and is always considered peripheral to earth, if you look at the moon-phase on a watch’s dial, it’s also always considered as a small detail – functional but not very present.” - Laurent Dordet

Fly Me To The Moon

Hermès newest watch makes you feel like you’re travelling in a different dimension
Jan 18, 2019 5:50 AM
by
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

TENERIFE - THE LARGEST of Spain’s Canary Islands - is a magnet for European tourists flocking to its beaches and volcanic sights. It’s also home to the Teide Observatory, again the biggest in the world, from where astronomers can study the moon and the stars from giant telescopes pointed at the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

hermes
Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie
watches
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening