Heart and Sole

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
GROWING UP in a shoemaking family, Gianvito Rossi never thought to do anything but design shoes. “It was very natural for me,” he says.
The son of famous Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi (who used to design shoes for the house of Versace in the 90s), was in town
last week for the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg