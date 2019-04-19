You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

style1.jpg
Gianvito Rossi MBS Boutique.

style2.jpg
Classic Gianvito Rossi pointed pumps.

style3.jpg
Gianvito Rossi.

style4.jpg
Plexi 105 patent-leather and PVC pumps (left) and Vamp 105 suede ankle boots.

Heart and Sole

A strong design focus and passion for the craft make Gianvito Rossi this decade's most celebrated shoemaker.
Apr 19, 2019 5:50 AM
by

GROWING UP in a shoemaking family, Gianvito Rossi never thought to do anything but design shoes. “It was very natural for me,” he says.

The son of famous Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi (who used to design shoes for the house of Versace in the 90s), was in town
last week for the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

shoes
fashion
gianvito rossi
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening