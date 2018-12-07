You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

17_-_Bespoke_Perfurm_Folder-Links-Bespoke_Sketch_1.jpg
Henry Jacques not only creates a perfume just for you, it’ll also design a unique name, bottle and accessories for the perfume. These are some sketches of the bespoke bottles.

17_-_Bespoke_Perfurm_Folder-Links-Bespoke_7.jpg
At Henry Jacques laboratory in the south of France, in-house perfumers formulate three perfume samples that reflect your personality.

17_-_Bespoke_Perfurm_Folder-Links-Bespoke_1.jpg
At Henry Jacques laboratory in the south of France, in-house perfumers formulate three perfume samples that reflect your personality.

17_-_Bespoke_Perfurm_Folder-Links-Bespoke_3.jpg
At Henry Jacques laboratory in the south of France, in-house perfumers formulate three perfume samples that reflect your personality.

17_-_Bespoke_Perfurm_Folder-Links-Henry_Jacques_and_his_daughter_Ms_Anne-Lise_Cremona.jpg
At Henry Jacques laboratory in the south of France, in-house perfumers formulate three perfume samples that reflect your personality.

Heaven-scent

The ultimate perfume gift is one that’s created just for you
Dec 7, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

THERE is a unique scent out there with your name on it, one that not only reflects who you are and what you do, but also has the power to unlock the best version of you.

It may seem like a tall order, but luxury perfume house Henry Jacques thinks it can brew and bottle it. Once it does,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

luxury
perfume
lifestyle
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening