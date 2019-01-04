You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

04-05_Buzz_Folder-Links-This_Is_Where_cSeanCham.jpg
M1 Fringe Festival 2019, draw attention to migrant workers and their contributions to the country.

Hidden Figures

Jan 4, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

An unusual photo exhibition is taking place across bus shelters around the island. From now till the end of January, several bus shelters are showcasing in their JCDecaux advertisement panels images of migrant workers posing in front of construction sites, instead of being hidden within the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening