You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20180713_DESIGN13-L_3498178.jpg
The Argian motion bed can be adjusted separately.

BT_20180713_DESIGN13-L_3498178.jpg
The Delta Dual Table works as a coffee table and a desk.

BT_20180713_DESIGN13-L_3498178.jpg
The Cabin series is a dual level bed that stimulates a child's creativity.

BT_20180713_DESIGN13-L_3498178.jpg
The Aco series chairs encourage proper sitting posture in children.

K-Living For The Home

Korea's leading home furnishing brand, iloom, debuts in Singapore
Jul 13, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

IF YOU LOVE all things Korean, from its K-pop stars, cosmetics to fried chicken, it won't be long before you want your home to look like something out of a cool actor's home in a TV drama.

If you're a fan of the recent hit series Goblin, the home of lead actor Gong Yoo was furnished by

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening