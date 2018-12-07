18_-_Chanel_2_Folder-Links-_CHA0846.jpg

Coco Crush bracelet in 18K white gold and diamonds, S$15,050.

Coco Crush bracelet in 18K yellow gold, S$9,900

Assorted Coco Crush rings, in yellow gold, beige gold and white gold with diamonds, from S$3,450 to S$10,450. Comète ring in 18K white gold with diamonds, price unavailable.

Comète earrings in 18K white gold, diamonds and onyx.

Comète necklace in 18K white gold with diamonds and onyx and Comète bracelet in 18K white gold with diamonds and onyx, prices unavailable.

Coco Crush necklace in 18K white gold and diamonds, S$7,000.

Comète Spirale pendant in 18K white gold with diamonds, price unavailable.
A Season Of Giving

Party Ready

Make a fashion statement this festive season with Chanel’s fine jewellery, perfectly matched with some of resort’s most striking trends.
Dec 7, 2018 5:50 AM
by

1 The look of tweed

Wear it with: Chanel’s Coco Crush bracelets. This arm candy will change  the personality of tweed, giving it a more casual and playful vibe. First launched in plain yellow gold and white gold versions, the

