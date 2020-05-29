You are here

20-21_Style01.jpg
Cosy up in quilts: (Left) Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2020. (Right) Stella Mccartney Pre-Fall 2020.

20-21_Style04.jpg
Mini Dresses for Grocery Runs: (From left to right) Valentino Pre-Fall 2020; Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2020; Rachel Zoe Pre-Fall 2020; Marc Jacobs Pre-Fall 2020.

20-21_Style06.jpg
Frills for that Fancy ''House Party'': (From left to right) Alice And Olivia Pre-Fall 2020; Prabal Gurung Pre-Fall 2020; Adam Lippes Pre-Fall 2020.

20-21_Style13.jpg
Get into the groove: (Left) Ellery Pre-Fall 2020. (Right) Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2020.

20-21_Style11.jpg
Little Miss Sunshine: (From left to right) MSGM Pre-Fall 2020; 3.1 Philip Lim Pre-Fall 2020; Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2020; Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2020.

20-21_Style15.jpg
Lounge around: (From left to right) Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2020 Ellery Pre-Fall 2020; Gucci Pre-Fall 2020; 3.1 Philip Lim Pre-Fall 2020.

20-21_Style19.jpg
Take a bow: (From left to right) Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2020; Red Valentino Pre-Fall 2020; Oscar De La Renta.

Pre-Fall 2020 Fashion

The latest trends to try out in the second phase of circuit breaker and beyond
May 29, 2020 5:50 AM
by

Cosy up in quilts

Designers from Stella McCartney to Virginie Viard from Chanel continue to reference the classic craft of quilting this pre-fall season. Consider a quilted outerwear your next winter investment. For now, just wrap yourself up in this luxurious fabric in

