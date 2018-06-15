You are here

BT_20180615_STYLE15B-H_3470796.jpg
Mikimoto's Lucky Motif collection. (From left) 18K pink gold/white gold pendant with Akoya cultured pearl and diamond, S$2,070; 18k green gold/white gold pendant with Akoya cultured pearl and diamonds, S$1,990; 18k white gold pendant with Akoya cultured pearl and diamonds, S$2,200.

Chanel's 'Plume' earrings in 18K white gold set with 72 brilliant-cut diamonds and two Japanese cultured pearls, S$14,500; 'Plume' ring in 18K white gold set with 41 brilliant-cut diamonds and a Japanese cultured pearl, S$9,400, and 'Plume' pendant in 18K white gold set with 44 brilliant-cut diamonds and a Japanese cultured pearl, S$8,750.

Pure Gem

We celebrate the delicate beauty of pearls, one of the birthstones in June
Jun 15, 2018 5:50 AM
by

PEARLS ARE UNIVERSALLY ASSOCIATED with success, elegance and a certain ranking in social status. Centuries ago, pearls were so rare and expensive that they were reserved for nobles and the super rich. Kokichi Mikimoto, also known as 'The King of Pearls', democratised the possession of pearls

