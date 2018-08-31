You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT_20180831_BUZZ31A-P_3545827.jpg
The RM 25-01 Tourbillon Adventure Chronograph.

Ready, Action

Aug 31, 2018 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

Richard Mille loses its trademark tonneau-shaped case for a new watch that it has developed with Sylvester Stallone. The RM 25-01 Tourbillon Adventure Chronograph is a beast of a timepiece which John Rambo - a character Stallone has played on the big screen - would surely approve of.

And

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening