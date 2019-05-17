Smart Shopper

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
KLARRA
Why browse: Affordably priced with a wide range of choices, Klarra is also a local label which designs their clothes with the average Asian customer in mind, so you can do away with the hassle of alterations. If you favour decorative blouses with
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg