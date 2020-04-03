You are here

MODERN-DAY CROWN: (Clockwise from right) Giambattista Valli, Dries Van Noten, Simone Rocha.

BIG DEAL: Fendi Menswear (Left); Sies Marjan (Right)

SLIP ON SOCKS: (Clockwise from left) Versace Menswear, Fendi, Chalayan, Salvatore Ferragamo.

LIKE A HIPPIE: Saint Laurent Menswear.

FACE MASK: (From left) Alberta Ferretti, Sacai Menswear, Burberry.

RETRO VISION: (From left) Givenchy, Max Mara, Fendi

HIP HOOPS: Prabal Gurung (Left); Oscar De La Renta (Right)

BIG FOR OUR BOOTS: Prada Menswear (Left); Raf Simons Menswear (Right)

URBAN FARMER: (From left) Louis Vuitton Menswear, Celine Menswear, Loewe Menswear.

DRAMA QUEEN: (From left) Dries Van Noten, Valentino, Bottega Veneta.

Spring Summer Accessories Report 2020

The fanciest looks from the runway
Apr 3, 2020 5:50 AM
MODERN-DAY CROWN

From an explosion of feathers at Dries van Noten and Giambattista Valli to pearly headbands at Simone Rocha, these headbands add wow to any outfit.

BIG DEAL

Menswear designers are giving backpacks a rest and transitioning into oversized totes. As seen at Bottega Veneta and Siers Marjan, a cross-body style is the trendiest way to carry these huge bags.

SLIP ON SOCKS

At Versace, creative director Donatello Versace paired most patent loafers with socks and shorts for her menswear looks. At Chalayan, this season’s trending gladiator sandals worn with socks is definitely a styling tip worth trying out. For a more unusual (but totally on-trend) styling technique, lace them over your trousers – look to Salvatore Ferragamo for inspirations.

LIKE A HIPPIE

Whether worn in layers ala Saint Laurent or dangling solo, the long necklace is the perfect summer pairing with tank tops and jeans.

FACE MASK

You don’t need to worry about sun exposure with these extra-wide visor hats. Sunscreen is still a must.

RETRO VISION

No more teeny weeny futuristic sunglasses. This season is a throwback to the James Brown and Diana Ross era, so make sure your frames are huge and tinted brown.

HIP HOOPS

Circular earrings saw some artful renditions at Missoni and Marni, but if you prefer classic hoops (with a twist), Prabal Gurung and Oscar de la Renta showed interesting variations by way of a multi hoop earring.

URBAN FARMER

Kickstart your horticulture hobby in style with this chic gardener rattan hat from Louis Vuitton and spacious basket from Loewe.

DRAMA QUEEN

When the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic , make sure you hit the town hard with an extra dose of glamour. Tassels, sequins, feathers - bring them on!

BIG FOR OUR BOOTS

It may look very masculine but these lug-soled boots have been predominantly worn by women for a few seasons now. The trend is finally catching up in the menswear shows thanks to Prada’s re-issue of its Fall 1999 boots.

