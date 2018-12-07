Staying power

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IT’S HOTTER THAN the cola drink it’s nicknamed after. Customers thirsting for Rolex’s latest GMT II Master “Pepsi” watch were queuing for it even before it arrived in the shops - only to be told that the waiting list is as long as eight years, if not more.
That has sent prices in the grey
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg