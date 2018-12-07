You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

16_-_Bespoke_watch_Folder-Links-pmwatch_-hughes_low3.jpg
Hughes Low at work on his traditional saddle-stitched straps..

16_-_Bespoke_watch_Folder-Links-pmwatch_-_kam_thong3.jpg
Kam Tong Reptile makes 100 per cent leather straps priced from S$200.

strap.jpg
Hughes Low’s workshop turns out bespoke straps using alligator, crocodile and ostrich skin, among others.

16_-_Bespoke_watch_Folder-Links-pmwatch_-_jason_and_sharron.jpg
Jason & Sherron Handmade offers watch straps using exotic shark, lizard and snake skin.

16_-_Bespoke_watch_Folder-Links-pmwatch_-_jason_and_sherron2.jpg
Jason Liang made his name as a strap maker 12 years ago.
A Season Of Giving

Strap Value

Handmade straps give your watches a luxurious bespoke touch
Dec 7, 2018 5:50 AM
by
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

UNLESS MONEY IS no object, good luck finding a watchmaker willing to make you a customised timepiece to present to your loved one for Christmas.

However, a handmade watch strap is another story. It’s beautiful, lovingly made by a growing number of local artisans, and luxurious enough to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

style
watches
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening