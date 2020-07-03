You are here

Navy Blue Suit: (Left) Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2020. (Right) Stella Mccartney Pre-Fall 2020.

White Shirt: (Left) Fendi Menswear Pre-Fall 2020. (Right) Chanel Pre-Fall 2020.

Denim Straight-Cut Jeans: (Left) Gucci Menswear Pre-Fall 2020. (Right) Balmain Pre-Fall 2020.

(Left) Khaki Trousers: Stella Mccartney Pre-Fall 2020. (Right) Blue Oxford Shirt: Gucci Menswear Pre-Fall 2020.

Smart Loafers: (Both above) Gucci Pre-Fall 2020.

(Left) Grey Pullover: Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2020. (Right) Leather Sandals: Rachel Comey Pre-Fall 2020.

Gender-neutral basics from Pre-Fall 2020

Complete your wardrobe with these gender neutral basics from the Pre-Fall 2020 collections
Jul 3, 2020 5:50 AM
01. Navy Blue Suit

If you’re looking to own one classic suit, then pick navy, which fits all occasions thanks to its crowdpleasing shade. It’s less severe than black or grey and it looks just as flattering on a woman.

02. White Shirt

A crisp

