Turning back time with Cartier Vintage

CARTIER doesn't just make watches - the Maison is famed for making an art out of its timekeeping instruments by playing with shapes.

This is precisely what makes its timepieces so distinctive and recognisable as each model is often a reflection of the era it was created in.

But ironically, convention doesn't exist in Cartier's design rule book; which is why so many of its watch designs also look ahead of their time.

Take the Pasha, for instance, which originally dates back to 1943 before it was officially launched as a collection by Cartier in 1985.

The watch's audacious "square inside a circle" design has survived the decades and made yet another successful comeback last year.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It's for these reasons classic Cartier watches from yesteryear especially remain highly sought after by the Maison's clientele and horology enthusiasts alike.

Local collectors will be pleased to know they can now get their hands on some of these iconic creations as Singapore joins London and Paris to offer Cartier Vintage.

Available exclusively here at the ION Orchard flagship, the collection pays tribute to the Maison's watchmaking heritage by featuring rare pieces from the 1970s to the 2010s.

Each watch is sourced by a team of experts from Cartier's Image, Style & Patrimony department and authenticated before it undergoes a rigorous restoration process at the Manufacture.

Six pieces ranging from Tank, Tonneau to Tortue have been picked for the Singapore launch of the Cartier Vintage collection.

Each watch will come with an eight-year warranty and authenticity certificate, along with the Maison's signature red box.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present these emblematic, mythical and rare Cartier timepieces in Singapore," says Anne Yitzhakov, managing director of Cartier Singapore and Malaysia, "As one of the few markets to provide this gesture, we believe that the permanent Cartier Vintage offering will be a new and wonderful experience for our watchmaking connoisseurs."

Here's a closer look at the six vintage timepieces from the four different collections.

Square Incurvée (1976)

Collection Louis Cartier: Square Incurvée watch, large model, hand-wound mechanical movement, yellow gold, leather (1976)

The Square Incurvée embodies Cartier's exploration in geometric shapes and the art of clean lines. Other notable design codes used and found on other classic Cartier creations include the Roman numerals and the blue cabochon. Together with the solid gold case and gadroon décor, it all adds up to lend this watch an air of understated boldness.

Pasha de Cartier Golf (1993)

Pasha High Complication Collection: Pasha de Cartier Golf, 38mm, mechanical movement with automatic winding, yellow gold (1993)

There is nothing subtle about the Cartier Pasha - it's loud, it's brash and extremely proud of it. This Golf iteration is no different and is designed for the wearer to keep score for himself and his three other golfing buddies during the game. Not only that, each crown and pusher comes in a different coloured cabochon - ala the Infinity Gauntlet stones that Thanos was after in The Avengers. Audacious? Yes. But also functional as it allows for easy score-keeping since each colour can be allocated to the different golfers.

Tonneau (1985)

Atelier de Paris MCHP (Manufacture Cartier Horlogerie Paris): Tonneau watch, small model, hand-wound mechanical movement, yellow gold, leather (1985)

In 1906, Cartier changed the look of round pocket watches by introducing one in a tonneau shape. Incidentally, it was designed to fit better when worn as a wrist watch and the rest, as they say, is history as other watchmakers sat up and took note of this avant-garde aesthetic.

Tank à Vis (2002)

Collection Privée Cartier Paris (CPCP): Tank à Vis DualTime Zone, large model, hand-wound mechanical movement, yellow gold, leather (2002)

Jaeger-LeCoultre and Cartier broke new technical ground when it found a way to waterproof a rectangular watch case in 1931. That feat gave birth to the Tank Etanche, which is also the inspiration behind the Tank à Vis that was launched in 2001 with rounded case sides and bezel studs with screws. Despite boasting a dual time zone complication, the latter only has one movement and a single crown to wind the watch and set the times.

Tortue (2003)

Collection Privée Cartier Paris (CPCP): Tortue Minute Repeater, large model, hand-wound mechanical movement, yellow gold, leather (2003)

The tortoise-inspired case shape of the Tortue watch was designed in 1912 and it not only became a crowd favourite instantly, it also sat nicely with Cartier's watchmaking DNA of playing with geometrical forms. The wider case also meant more room for complications so the Tortue has housed everything from a Monopusher Chronograph in 1928 to a Perpetual Calendar in 2001.

Tonneau (2005)

Collection Privée Cartier Paris (CPCP): Tonneau Dual Time Zone, extra-large model, hand-wound mechanical movement, pink gold, leather (2005)

Besides its shapely case, the Tonneau's other distinctive avant-garde feature could be seen in the "vis armurier" tube screws used on the lugs. This particular watch with its dual time zone complication comes with two movements - one for each time zone that can be independently set by a dedicated crown.