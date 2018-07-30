Wear your personality

Clothes are not the only thing that maketh the man. Just like how your choice of apparel and accessories convey your style and persona, the right fragrance can add the perfect finishing touch to your look and tell the world who you are in a single whiff.

If you are part of the new wave of well-dressed men who look as if they belong on GQ's best-dressed list, then the new Montblanc Legend Night would be the perfect scent for your style.

Created by the talented duo, perfumers Antoine Maisondieu and Olivier Pescheux, the scent is designed to evoke an ultra-masculine scent that brings out the charisma of the wearer.

Launched in 2018, Montblanc Legend Night is the brand’s latest addition to the now-iconic Montblanc Legend fragrance line that includes Montblanc Legend and Montblanc Legend Spirit.

The fragrance line tells the story of the multi-faceted personality of the Montblanc man — an individual who is classic and yet contemporary, manly yet exuberant.

In keeping with the first two scents, Montblanc Legend Night continues its olfactive portrayal of the gentleman who is modern yet extraordinary.

As the sun sets, his nocturnal nature comes to life. In the midst of the crowd, his minimalist elegance is irresistibly appealing. His magnetic presence speaks for itself — captivating people with his magnetic aura.

Scent of a gentleman

To reflect this narrative, Montblanc Legend Night’s flacon is reminiscent of Montblanc Legend, the first in the brand’s triumvirate of scents.

Painted in a rich cognac hue, its gradient deepens to black, symbolising the fleeting yet distinct moments that transpire between sunset to dusk — when the Montblanc man works his charms.

The fragrance opens with a bright accord of clary sage, peppermint, bergamot and cardamom; then gives way to middle notes of cedar wood, lavender and powdered violet for a hint of warm elegance.

It finishes off with base notes of vetiver, patchouli wood, musk and velvety black vanilla.

The signature counter-accord blend results in an olfactive dance of bold and fresh elements, evoking a sense of mystery and magnetism.

The fragrance is ultra-masculine without being aggressive — capturing the inimitable aura of the Legend Night male who wears the scent confidently.

Legendary trio

The appeal of Montblanc Legend Night as a sophisticated and refined fragrance for the modern gentleman would not be unfamiliar to perfume enthusiasts.

Launched in 2011, Montblanc Legend — the first scent in the collection — contains familiar aromatic notes of lavender, bergamot and sandalwood, which make it versatile enough to be worn by a modern gentleman at the boardroom or an evening soiree.

Following its success, the brand launched a fresher interpretation of the fragrance, called Montblanc Legend Spirit in 2015.

The scent’s cool aquatic accord blended with aromatic tones of lavender and cardamom gives it a vibrant, refreshing spin — perfect for those with a carefree spirit.

For an unforgettable night out, all you need is a spritz of Montblanc Legend Night to captivate everyone you meet from dusk till dawn.

Montblanc Legend Night comes in three sizes — 100ml ($132), 50ml ($99), 30ml ($68), and a 75g deodorant stick ($32).

Montblanc Legend Night is available at leading department stores, Sephora, and SASA.