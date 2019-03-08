You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

women08a.jpg
MIUCCIA PRADA, MIU MIU SPRING/SUMMER 2019, PRADA MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2019

women08b.jpg
STELLA MCCARTNEY, STELLA MCCARTNEY SPRING/SUMMER, STELLA MCCARTNEY MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2019

women08c.jpg
MARIA GRAZIA CHIURI, DIOR SPRING/SUMMER 2019, DIOR SPRING/SUMMER 2019

women08d.jpg
DONATELLA VERSACE, VERSACE MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2019, VERSACE SPRING/SUMMER 2019

Women Of Vision

In a sea of male talent, these women remain a force to be reckoned with
Mar 8, 2019 5:50 AM
by

THE NON-CONFORMIST

DESIGNER: MIUCCIA PRADA, BRANDS: PRADA & MIU MIU

Miuccia Prada is up there with the likes of fashion greats such as Yves Saint Laurent and Coco Chanel. Known as a creative genius and radical thinker, Prada

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

fashion
prada
Versace
mccartney
dior
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening