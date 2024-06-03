Sustainable Kids Market to exceed S$100,000 fundraising target for underprivileged children

THE inaugural Sustainable Kids Market, organised by not-for-profit organisation Peace of Art, is on track to exceed its S$100,000 target for funds raised from both offline and online donations. The funds will go towards supporting underprivileged children from the Singapore Red Cross Society’s Young Hearts programme.

The market featured “KidsforKids-preneurs” booths – where crafts made by children such as pressed flower bookmarks, toys and clay art were sold – as well as sustainability workshops to promote eco-consciousness. There were also other vendors, a musical showcase, and an art auction and exhibition called the Garden of Hope, featuring works from local and international artists.

The market has raised S$96,900 from offline and online donations as at Monday (Jun 3), with the online donation drive still running. With the reserved auction bids, Peace of Art expects to raise more than S$120,000 in total.

The auction and exhibition are ongoing until Jun 16. The online drive is accessible here.

The market took place from May 25 to May 26 at Marina Square and garnered S$50,000 in contributions on its first day. This amount comprises a S$15,000 donation from Singapore Land, as well as S$35,000 raised from KidsforKids-preneurs booths.

Eunice Yeo, founder of Peace of Art, said: “The success of the KidsforKids initiative, involving stalls set up by children for children to patronise, with all proceeds going to help children, has been so inspiring… The community has really come together to support underprivileged children through sustainable practices and creative entrepreneurship.”

The Young Hearts programme supports children living in public rental housing. With the funds raised, the Singapore Red Cross Society will work on providing more educational opportunities, mentorship, targeted programmes and personal development workshops to its beneficiaries.

The market also displayed art from the Ocean of Hope initiative, which repurposed waste and recyclable materials into coral-inspired crystal artworks. It was introduced in April at the Asia Dive Expo Ocean Festival 2024 and is now part of the art auction and exhibition.