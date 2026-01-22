Taylor Swift named to Songwriters Hall of Fame, second-youngest ever

Taylor Swift's latest release, "The Life of a Showgirl", sold more copies than any other album in the modern era during its first week of release, according to Billboard. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Taylor Swift, 36, will become the second-youngest songwriter ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of Stevie Wonder, who was 33 when he was inducted in 1983, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

The honor places the pop superstar, winner of 14 Grammys, among the most celebrated songwriters across generations.

Swift will be inducted alongside Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins and Kiss bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, with the ceremony set for June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, the organisation announced on CBS Mornings.

“They’ve literally written the soundtrack to our lives. The songs we dance to, cry to and rock out to,” culture correspondent Anthony Mason said on CBS Mornings before announcing the inductees.

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame requires that inducted songwriters have a notable catalog of songs to qualify for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

The Bad Blood singer has won four Grammy album of the year awards. Her latest release, The Life of a Showgirl, sold more copies than any other album in the modern era during its first week of release, according to Billboard, which cited data from Luminate, a firm that tracks music sales.

In May 2025, Swift announced that she bought her music rights, officially reclaiming ownership of all her master recordings, including her first six albums.

Later that year, Swift‘s record-breaking Eras tour spawned a concert film and a six-part documentary series that chronicles the success of the tour on Disney+.

Her 2024 The Tortured Poets Department album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, sold the equivalent of 8 million albums in the United States, according to Luminate. REUTERS