Thai couples marry on elephants for Valentine's Day

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 6:21 pm
Jirat Somprasung (L) and Rawitsara Chotiwatpongsaton receive their marriage licence from an officer while riding elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration, at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Marriage

REFLECTING Thailand’s long association with the majestic beasts, couples riding elephants wearing traditional dress chose this Valentine’s Day to exchange their vows in a mass wedding featuring the pachyderms.

“The ceremony is sacred which makes everyone want to have a wedding atop of the elephants,” said one of the brides, 36-year-old Narumon Komgpanoy.

“Elephants are considered household and city companions, as well as a symbol of national prosperity,” she said.

The parade of elephants carrying nine couples marched slowly through the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, about a two hour drive south of the capital Bangkok.

With dancers in traditional costumes leading the procession, the couples rode their elephants up to a local district official, also sat on an elephant, who oversaw the signing of the marriage licences.

The elephant is Thailand’s national animal and for a time a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag.

SEE ALSO

“I feel very happy. Actually, today is the day of love, so I feel good about obtaining the marriage licence with my wife,” said one of the grooms, Jirat Somprasung, 36. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Thailand

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

Doing business in Niseko

Creating a society where seniors can age well

Indonesian voters greeted with chocolates, candy on Valentine’s Day

India’s seven days of love sees young people spending millions on Valentine’s gifts

London exhibition celebrates ‘unknown artist’ Yoko Ono

Blackstone drops out of bidding for German football media rights deal

Breaking News

Most Popular