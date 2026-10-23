Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore: Colour, ceramic, complication

THE BUSINESS OF TIME 2026

From vibrant colours to the return of the signature Bleu Nuit shade in ceramic and a flying tourbillon, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore collection continues to evolve

WHEN the Audemars Piguet (AP) Royal Oak Offshore debuted in 1993, the Ref 25721ST redefined luxury sports watchmaking with its bold, oversized architecture and exposed rubber gaskets.

Designer Emmanuel Gueit drew on high-performance offshore racing boats, giving the watch a sporting character that was markedly different from the smaller, slimmer and dressier Gerald Genta design it evolved from.

A slew of limited editions took the Offshore’s popularity to new heights through the decades. US politician and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and US rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z each received their own, as did Formula 1 drivers Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello, and basketball stars Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James.

City landmarks and boutiques followed, with the Jalan Bukit Bintang, Ginza 7 and Montauk Highway editions adding local flavour. Closer to home in Singapore, there were the Orchard Road and Singapore Grand Prix editions.

More than 30 years on, the Royal Oak Offshore is still evolving, and the latest releases show how it has become a canvas for fresh ideas for AP.

Bright, playful colours update the watch’s look and make it more appealing to a younger, trendier modern crowd. The return of the house’s signature Bleu Nuit, now realised in ceramic, shows off the brand’s mastery of materials.

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And a 43 mm Flying Tourbillon Chronograph brings it all together, combining ceramic, colour and complication in a single watch.

Colour takes over

The Offshore’s newest chapter unfolded earlier in 2026’s summer, when AP unveiled three 42 mm Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph references in playful summer hues. Leaning on the watch’s origins, the new palette matches the collection’s unapologetically free spirit with fresh, bold colours.

Three models make up this new wave: one in stainless steel with a black dial and pink accents, another in titanium, with yellow and turquoise touches set against a dark grey dial, and the last in stainless steel with a silver-grey dial and orange details.

The colours on the Mega Tapisserie dials are applied with a new printing technique that echoes the dashboards of racing machines. The shades appear on the tachymeter scale and on the counters at nine and 12 o’clock. They also pick out the chronograph’s key elements: the hands and the rubber start-stop push-piece at two o’clock. Oversized Arabic numerals add legibility and reinforce the sporty character.

Each watch comes on an interchangeable textured calfskin leather strap whose stitching matches its palette. All three are powered by Calibre 4404, the integrated flyback chronograph movement, which provides 70 hours of power reserve. Its column wheel and 22-karat pink gold oscillating weight are both visible through the sapphire caseback. The cases are 15.3 mm thick and water-resistant to 100 m.

Blue as the night

One of AP’s most famous colours dates back to 1972, when a deep blue was developed for the dial of the first Royal Oak (Model 5402). Inspired by the night sky over the Vallee de Joux, that shade, Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50 (which translates from French to “Night Blue, Cloud 50”), made a return in 2025 across three Royal Oak and Royal Oak Offshore references.

The Geneva dial maker Stern created the original by adding black pigment No 50 to the protective varnish known as Zapon. The “cloud” effect is said to come from the chemical reaction of that small amount of black in the liquid lacquer.

Today, dials get the shade through a physical vapour deposition (PVD) process that keeps the colour uniform.

The challenge this time was developing that deep blue in ceramic, a material that has been part of AP’s offering since 1986. Achieving one homogeneous hue across every component takes several years of development.

Each part goes through machining, sintering and finishing. The final step is done by hand, with alternating polished and satin-brushed surfaces that deepen the colour. Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50 now joins the white, black, electric blue, green and brown ceramics already used across various Royal Oak and Royal Oak Offshore references.

The 42 mm Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50 ceramic case features a glare-proofed sapphire crystal on both sides of the watch. PHOTO: AUDEMARS PIGUET

The 42 mm Ref 26238CD shows the result. Its case, push-pieces, push-piece guards, screw-locked crown, Mega Tapisserie dial, counters, inner bezel and a new ceramic bracelet are all in the signature deep blue shade that has become an AP house special. Inside, Calibre 4404, an integrated chronograph movement with flyback function, keeps the watch ticking.

Offshore at its most technical

If Bleu Nuit shows what AP can do with ceramic and colour, the 43 mm Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph (Ref 26622CE) adds the third C: complication.

The self-winding in-house Calibre 2967 combines two of watchmaking’s most complex features – an integrated flyback chronograph and a flying tourbillon – with a skeletonised architectural dial designed to showcase the movement’s intricate details.

More than just a technical flex, Calibre 2967 was designed with everyday wearability in mind. AP engineered the movement to handle everyday sports-watch duty, ensuring the energy-intensive flyback chronograph operates without destabilising the tourbillon.

At six o’clock, the flying tourbillon offers a view of Calibre 2967’s inner workings. PHOTO: AUDEMARS PIGUET

That focus on wearability extends to its architecture. Squeezing 526 components into a movement profile just 8.4 mm thick is an impressive engineering feat that allows the watch to remain comfortable on the wrist despite its complexity.

Beating at 3 Hz with 40 jewels and a minimum 65-hour power reserve, the calibre reveals its blackened 22-karat pink gold oscillating weight through the caseback.

Black titanium bridges carry traits tires finishing and polished burgundy inserts that echo the matching inner bezel. The AP monogram sits on a bridge between the flyback chronograph counters at 12 o’clock. The 18-karat white gold hands, filled with luminescent material, mirror the light grey titanium push-piece guards and studs.

Calibre 2967’s 22-karat pink gold oscillating weight is blackened with PVD. PHOTO: AUDEMARS PIGUET

The case features larger polished chamfers on its flanks, while the bezel and glare-proofed sapphire crystal are subtly curved vertically to enhance the 3D architecture.

Measuring 15.5 mm thick and water-resistant to 50 m, the watch combines high-complication watchmaking with the Royal Oak Offshore’s sporty character. It comes with an interchangeable black rubber strap with a titanium three-blade AP folding clasp, plus an additional burgundy strap.