Tudor lives up to its Born To Dare manifesto

THE BUSINESS OF TIME 2026

Driven by a constant desire to push the boundaries of style and performance, its latest releases again exemplify its intrepid approach to watchmaking

Tudor has released black ceramic watch cases before, but this is the first time the material runs to the bracelet for the Black Bay Ceramic. PHOTO: TUDOR

THE words “Born To Dare” emblazoned across Tudor’s edgy red-and-black boutiques are not a mere tagline. The brand itself calls it a manifesto.

Fans who have aligned themselves with Tudor’s take on luxury horology – equal parts innovative, dynamic, and rebellious – probably read it as a rallying cry that they, too, apply to their own lives.

Scratch past the surface, however, and one realises that “Born To Dare” is not a phrase Tudor simply coined. It is an affirmation the brand has earned the right to use.

Throughout its existence, Tudor has displayed an indomitable spirit. The brand was founded in 1926 by Hans Wilsdorf, who established Rolex two decades earlier.

Wilsdorf saw in Tudor an option for watch lovers who desired similar standards of quality and reliability at a “more modest price” compared with its sibling brand.

Tudor stayed true to Wilsdorf’s vision some 100 years later. More important to the brand’s evolution, however, has been the way Tudor has established its unique identity and voice – stepping into its own, and thriving with its own universe of distinctive horological creations and vocabulary.

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Black Bay Ceramic

Many Tudor enthusiasts point to the launch of the Black Bay collection in 2012 as a pivotal moment for the brand’s modern-day history. Drawing inspiration from Tudor and Rolex’s vintage dive models from the 1950s, the Black Bay announced its arrival with retro-drenched chic, pairing nostalgic design with high-performance virtues that made the watch an instant hit.

Today, the Black Bay collection has become a flag-bearer for Tudor, exemplifying the brand’s creativity, and relentless pursuit of aesthetic and technical excellence.

There are currently nine lines within the Black Bay family, spanning 31 mm to 43 mm cases, case materials from steel to yellow gold, and complications including chronographs and GMT, all boasting Master Chronometer quality certifications that promise unmatched standards of reliability, robustness, and precision.

The Black Bay Ceramic is a certified Master Chronometer and can withstand magnetic fields of 15,000 gauss. PHOTO: TUDOR

The year 2026’s new Black Bay Ceramic continues that trajectory in style.

Its sleek monobloc matte ceramic case with matching bracelet is sand-blasted then mirror-polished along its edges.

Tudor has released black ceramic watch cases before, but this is the first time the material runs to the bracelet.

Performance-wise, the watch is a certified Master Chronometer. What this means is that the Black Bay Ceramic can withstand magnetic fields of 15,000 gauss while offering 70-hour power reserve and precision of 0/+5 seconds a day, among other performance standards.

Northflag

Robustness certainly has long been Tudor’s calling card, and the brand does not shy away from field-testing its watches. This practice traces back to the ice sheet of North Greenland in the 1950s, when Tudor watches were issued to members of the British North Greenland Expedition.

For two years, in conditions that would cripple lesser instruments, those watches kept faithful time on the wrists of scientists and explorers, a trial that cemented Tudor’s reputation as a maker of dependable tool watches.

The new Northflag revives the 1973 Ranger II as its template, while adding on a GMT complication. PHOTO: TUDOR

The new Northflag is a continuation of that legacy, and then some. The watch revives the 1973 Ranger II as its template, and Tudor adds a GMT complication via a separate 24-hour hand to the watch’s already robust timekeeping.

Housed in a 40 mm steel case with integrated bracelet, a black dial retains the line’s characteristic oversized Arabic numerals – cast in monobloc luminous ceramic, and framed by a 24-hour scale angled at 45 degrees.

Inside, the Manufacture Calibre MT5652-U automatic movement offers mechanical muscle – also boasting Master Chronometer certification with the same 15,000-gauss anti-magnetic resistance and 0/+5-second daily precision as the Black Bay Ceramic, though with a shorter 65-hour power reserve.

Monarch

Tudor’s willingness to return to its own archive and rebuild what it has unearthed has resulted in yet another winsome watch in 2026: the Monarch. A mainstay of Tudor’s line-up for half a century, and an early exercise in the brand’s visual identity, it has been reimagined as a contemporary wrist statement with Master Chronometer credentials.

Where the Black Bay Ceramic and Northflag draw on Tudor’s exploratory watches, the Monarch looks instead to the brand’s dress watches.

Its Error-Proof-style dial pairs Roman numerals from 10 to two with Arabic figures from four to eight, set against a papyrus-toned surface, a nod to the ancient.

The vintage-looking Monarch features an error-proof California dial which mixes Roman numerals with Arabic figures. PHOTO: TUDOR

The faceted stainless steel case and matching bracelet sharpen the watch’s vintage cue, while its Master Chronometer certification has become Tudor’s baseline now, rather than its exception.

With each of these watches – one in stealthy black ceramic, one inspired by explorations in the wild, and one reaching into Tudor’s own past – Tudor has, time and again, proclaimed its Born To Dare ethos, constantly demonstrating what it truly takes before the brand lets a watch carry its name.