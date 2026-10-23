Urwerk bids farewell to icons while welcoming a bold new era

THE BUSINESS OF TIME 2026

The avant-garde independent watchmaker closes the chapter with two striking blue watches but also expands its universe with solid-gold and diamond-studded sci-fi inspired timepieces

IT is time to sing the blues as Urwerk bids farewell to two of its radical creations by rolling out two new models: the UR-10 SpaceMeter Blue and the UR-120 Blue Planet. But the future still looks bright for the brand. With the unveiling of the UR-150 Golden Scorpion and the UR-101 Diamond Sky, its collections of avant-garde watches will be enlarged.

UR-10 SpaceMeter Blue Final Edition

For nearly three decades since it started, Urwerk has been making hands-free luxury timepieces with funky-shaped cases that look more like time machines in a Star Wars flick than the round-shaped watches we are used to seeing on a wrist.

So when Urwerk’s UR-10 SpaceMeter appeared in October 2025 with a round dial and regular hands, it came as a surprise.

Urwerk concedes it is so far the least Urwerk-looking creation, but adds that it is also at the same time “the most resolutely Urwerk watch of all the collections”. “The most bewildering in appearance,” it says. “The most faithful at its core.”

On closer look, despite the seemingly conventional dial with three sub-counters, the UR-10 SpaceMeter is as weird as any Urwerk tickers that came before. After all, it is called the SpaceMeter.

It was, in the first place, never intended to be a conventional watch. The idea for the UR-10 SpaceMeter came from a mysterious antique clock with three astronomical dials that Urwerk conceived as an “instrument of cosmic awareness” in the UR-10. A machine that measures the distances our planet Earth travels through space-time, in other words.

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Every 10 km Earth travels in its daily rotation is measured in graduated increments of 500 m on the watch’s sub-dial at two o’clock. The sub-dial at four o’clock records, in 20 km increments, every 1,000 km it travels around the Sun. The sub-dial at nine o’clock combines the two trajectories, translating 1,000 km of Earth’s rotation and 64,000 km of solar onto two synchronised scales.

“The UR-10 does not only indicate the hours and minutes; it articulates a vision, transforming the watch into a system for representing Earth’s motion,” Urwerk says. Reading the time therefore becomes almost secondary.

“The wearer of the UR-10 is no longer merely faced with a succession of moments and is instead placed within a larger overall movement,” it continues. “The watch no longer simply says, ‘It’s 10 o’clock’, but rather, ‘Here’s where you are within the grand mechanism of the world’.”

On the back of the watch, a peripheral hand traces the hours along a 24-hour scale, evoking Earth’s complete rotation. Pictograms representing “Rotation” (Earth) and “Revolution” (Sun) are engraved on the caseback, doubling it as a portable cosmography on a 24-hour scale.

The 25-piece UR-10 SpaceMeter Blue Final Edition, released in 2026, bids farewell to the UR-10 SpaceMeter series. Unlike the earlier black and silver editions, it comes with a dark blue dial in a 45.4 mm by 44 mm sand-blasted titanium and steel case.

The UR-120 Blue Planet

The V-shaped split Vulcan salute immortalised in the 1960s’ Star Trek TV show was transformed into Urwerk’s UR-120 in 2022.

A slimmer version of the UR-110 launched 10 years earlier, the watch showcases a split-cube satellite hour display that opens and closes like a Vulcan salute. The hour markers split into two rectangular studs that rotate and rejoin along the minute track.

The first UR-120, nicknamed “Spock” (a pillar character in Star Trek), arrived in a 44 mm by 47 mm sand-blasted stainless steel and titanium case in a grey shade. The UR-120 Black Space, rolled out in 2023, was housed in a similar sand-blasted stainless-steel and titanium case, coated with deep black DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon).

Unlike its predecessors, the 20-piece limited edition UR-120 Blue Planet is all sand-blasted stainless steel. PHOTO: URWERK

Now comes the final model, the 20-piece limited edition UR-120 Blue Planet, which is differentiated from its two predecessors by the colour blue – “deep, almost liquid, suspended somewhere between Earth seen from orbit and the endless azure of infinity”.

Unlike the earlier watches, the 44 mm by 47 mm case of the UR-120 Blue Planet is all sand-blasted stainless steel.

UR-150 Golden Scorpion

When the UR-150 Scorpion launched in October 2024, it debuted simultaneously in two titanium editions: the standard sand-blasted “Titan” and the anthracite physical vapour deposition-treated “Dark” model. A subsequent edition, unveiled in 2025, featured a brushed blue titanium case. Both the colours and the high-tech material used are suitable for an avant-garde technical creation. But yellow gold?

Urwerk says the gold used on the UR-150 Gold Scorpion reveals another side of it. PHOTO: URWERK

And we are not talking of just the colour. The new UR-150 Golden Scorpion just rolled out in 2026 is also crafted from solid yellow gold.

While it is “entirely unexpected on such a technical creation”, Urwerk says the timeless precious metal reveals another side of the UR-150 Scorpion’s character – “less armour, more sculpture; more precious object than machine”.

“The UR-150 Golden Scorpion does not seek to soften Urwerk’s mechanics,” it adds. “It illuminates their lines and volumes with an intensity never seen before.”

The UR-150 continues Urwerk’s exploration of new ways of reading and experiencing time – not through the circular language of classical watchmaking, but through an orbital, mobile and intuitive progression. It features satellite hours on a rotating carousel and a dramatic 240-degree retrograde minute hand that snaps back in a flash – 100th of a second – like a scorpion’s stinger.

In its Golden Scorpion outfit, the yellow gold introduces a particular tension into the architecture of the movement, as the most traditional of precious metals is set against a radical construction – taut, ergonomic and shaped by sweeping curves interrupted by sharply defined breaks.

The case remains unmistakably UR-150, but light can transform the way it is perceived. The intensified radiance of the precious metal reveals both the density of the case and the fluidity of its lines.

As the saying goes, gold elevates everything it touches. It gives greater depth to the path of the minute hand and the rotation of the satellite hours, according to Urwerk. “It gives the case a vivid, almost animate beauty, as though the material itself were making visible the energy contained within the mechanism,” it says.

UR-101 Diamond Sky

Despite the sparkling appearance, a first for an Urwerk timepiece, the UR-101 Diamond Sky still carries the brand’s DNA: satellite display, time moving on a path, a radical dial. On the watch, time slides from left to right on a 180-degree arc beneath a diamond-studded celestial vault.

The 25-piece limited edition UR-101 Diamond Sky features responsibly sourced diamonds – totalling 1.63 carats – set on the dial, case and lugs. PHOTO: URWERK

A direct descendent of Urwerk’s very first watch, the UR-101, the 25-piece limited edition UR-101 Diamond Sky is however not a nostalgic reinterpretation, but a “resurgence”.

The responsibly sourced diamonds – totalling 1.63 carats – set on the dial, case and lugs serve a more structural than decorative purpose. On the 41 mm stainless-steel case, which has become a cosmic chart, they are fixed stars within a perpetually moving universe.

“The diamonds are points of light, guiding us as the stars do,” says Urwerk’s co-founder Martin Frei. “Their hexagonal arrangement follows a clear principle; in space, stars bear witness to the laws of nature; on our dial, they create balance, connecting top and bottom, and translate a design vision into a simple, harmonious structure.”

And the diamonds bring home Urwerk’s message that a watch is an idea in motion – and not a static object.