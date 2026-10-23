Vacheron Constantin celebrates 30 years of the Overseas

THE BUSINESS OF TIME 2026

The brand marks three decades of the icon with four titanium Dual Time Cardinal Points models and a limited-edition white gold Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin with an azure dial

VACHERON Constantin’s distinctive take on sport-chic melds fine watchmaking with the ease of a watch made for life on the move, a combination that continues to shape the Overseas collection as it celebrates its 30th year. Introduced in 1996, the Overseas was built on two watches that helped establish the maison’s sporty elegant style: the 1975 Chronometre Royal and coveted 222, created in 1977 to mark the manufacture’s 222nd year. Defined by its hallmark notched bezel secured by screws to a flat case, the Overseas design reflected those two earlier influences, while retaining a signature character of its own.

The next three decades saw the collection evolve in design and scope. Launched in 2004, the second generation brought bolder styling and bracelet links inspired by the Maltese cross, alongside a wider range of complications and jewellery versions. In 2016, the third and current generation introduced more fluid lines and movements developed specifically for the collection, including chronograph, dual time and world time calibres. Additionally, a tool-free, quick-change system made versatility part of the ownership experience, allowing wearers to switch easily between bracelets and straps. Most models come with a metal bracelet as well as leather and rubber straps, while those supplied on an alligator or calfskin leather strap include an additional rubber option.

The evolution continues this anniversary year. A deep red dial brings a striking new look to the titanium Overseas Tourbillon, while two 34.5 mm Overseas Self-Winding models in steel or pink gold offer more compact proportions for ladies. The year’s developments also extend to the movement, with the platinum Overseas Self-Winding Ultra-Thin debuting the new Calibre 2550. Developed over seven years, it combines a micro-rotor, suspended double barrel and compact gear train to deliver an 80-hour power reserve from a movement just 2.4 mm thick. With a thickness of 7.35 mm, the watch is the slimmest Overseas reference to date.

Two further launches highlight the collection’s range. A quartet of titanium Overseas Dual Time Cardinal Points models build on its connection to travel and exploration, while the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin with an azure dial commemorates its 30th anniversary with a 200-piece edition in white gold.

The four Overseas Dual Time Cardinal Points iterations each feature a distinct dial colour tied to a cardinal point: green for west, brown for south, white for north, and blue for east. PHOTO: VACHERON CONSTANTIN

An explorer’s palette

The four Overseas Dual Time Cardinal Points iterations each pair a compass direction with a dial colour inspired by its landscapes. White represents the frozen North, while brown evokes the continents and vast plains of the South. Green recalls the deep forests and tropical jungles of the West and blue suggests a journey towards the East, where ocean and sky meet.

Each dial combines its landscape-inspired colour with a mix of textures. The grained centre softens reflections, contrasting against the snailed date counter, circular satin-finished minute track and lacquered outer seconds track. Orange hands add a vivid accent and clearly identify home time and its accompanying day/night indication.

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Designed for robustness and comfort, the four models feature lightweight, strong titanium for the 41 mm case, integrated bracelet and interchangeable folding clasp. A matte anthracite grey finish on the bezel, crown and pusher ring adds subtle contrast, accentuating the bezel’s notches that echo the shape of the Maltese cross. The design has its roots in a watch made for an Everest expedition. In 2019, Vacheron Constantin created an Overseas Dual Time prototype for photographer and explorer Cory Richards, who wore it while attempting a new route on the mountain’s north-east face. Its titanium case and dark grey grained dial later inspired the 2021 limited-edition Everest Dual Time and Chronograph models.

Seen through the sapphire caseback are dark grey bridges of the Calibre 5110 DT/3 that contrast against the visible gear train and a 22-karat gold rotor decorated with the Overseas compass rose. PHOTO: VACHERON CONSTANTIN

The four new models retain those design cues and are powered by the self-winding Calibre 5110 DT/3. The main hands display local time, while an orange, arrow-tipped hand shows home time. A matching indicator at nine o’clock shows whether it is day or night back home. The pointer date at six o’clock follows local time and can be adjusted using a dedicated pusher.

The watches offer about 60 hours of power reserve and water resistance to 150 m. Seen through the sapphire caseback are dark grey bridges that contrast against the visible gear train and a 22-karat gold rotor decorated with the Overseas compass rose. Cotes de Geneve, circular graining and hand-bevelled edges complete the traditional finishing of these Geneva Seal-certified watches.

Each reference is delivered with a titanium bracelet and two textured rubber straps – one orange and the other matching the dial. All can be interchanged easily without tools, while the bracelet’s Easy-fit system allows for an extra 2 mm of extension on each side of the clasp without removing links.

A new interpretation of the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin with an azure dial and limited to 200 pieces. PHOTO: VACHERON CONSTANTIN

Marking a milestone

Limited to 200 pieces to celebrate the collection’s 30th anniversary, the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin pairs white gold with a soft azure dial, giving it a more understated character than its rugged titanium counterparts.

Lighter and less saturated than the intense blue associated with the current Overseas generation that debuted in 2016, the new azure dial changes tones as light falls across its lacquered surface. White gold hands and applied markers pick up the tones of the case and bracelet, while the moon-phase disc matches the dial’s blue hue.

At 41.5 mm across and just 8.1 mm thick, the watch’s slender proportions belie the complexity of its self-winding Calibre 1120 QP/1. Measuring only 4.05 mm high, the movement incorporates a perpetual calendar and moon-phase display, with a power reserve of about 40 hours. Its day, date, month and leap-year indications account automatically for differing month lengths and leap years.

As long as the watch remains running and correctly set, the calendar needs no correction until 2100, a century year that is not a leap year under Gregorian rules.

White gold enhances the magnetic appeal of a new azure dial colour for this Vacheron Constantin Overseas watch. PHOTO: VACHERON CONSTANTIN

The exhibition case back reveals Geneva stripes, bevelled bridges and a 22-karat gold winding rotor bearing the Overseas compass rose. Even components concealed after assembly receive decorative finishing, reflecting the attention paid to the movement’s 276 parts.

Textured white and denim-blue rubber straps accompany the white gold bracelet, whose clasp allows micro adjustments for a more comfortable fit. The straps can be exchanged without tools, making it effortless to give this complicated watch a casual look for everyday wear.