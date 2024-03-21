Transparency and light: A protruding ‘barn’ atop a house with surprises inside

The house, with its distinct, barn-like cantilever terrace, surprises at every turn.

PASSERS-BY are often curious about the Lims’ intermediate terrace house in Upper Paya Lebar. They want to know what it looks like inside, and even how much was spent on the property.

The building is, after all, quite intriguing.

From the outside, the property tantalises with a barn-like cantilever terrace that protrudes some three metres out horizontally, which is why the home is dubbed Dovecote house by its designer, Kelvin Lim of Hier Architects.

Not only that, it has a transparency that teases one as to what its internal spaces look like. The glass wall on the third floor reveals a suspended metal staircase. What does it lead to and where did it come from?

Even inside, it takes a while to...