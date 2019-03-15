You are here

The Laguna Golf Lang Co

Buffalo Swing

Mar 15, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

The Laguna Golf Lang Co in Vietnam is quite unlike any golf course in the world. Not because the 18-hole course designed by Nick Faldo lets you golf in the vicinity of tropical jungles, sand dunes and rice paddies, but because you get to meet its green keepers: a family of water buffaloes.

