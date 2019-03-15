Buffalo Swing

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
The Laguna Golf Lang Co in Vietnam is quite unlike any golf course in the world. Not because the 18-hole course designed by Nick Faldo lets you golf in the vicinity of tropical jungles, sand dunes and rice paddies, but because you get to meet its green keepers: a family of water buffaloes.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg