Designer chic

EDA-MAME SOFA

FROM B&B ITALIA

Italian designer Piero Lissoni could well have been snacking on edamame (soybeans) in his favourite Japanese restaurant, when he was inspired to design this sofa.

The sofa is organically shaped, and when placed in the centre of a room, is not just a seat but a sculpture too.

Depending on where and how you sit, it can be a high-back chair, an easy chair or a pouf.

Made of moulded foam, Eda-Mame is upholstered in stretch fabric with light stitching. The legs are made of steel in a pewter painted finish.

Space Furniture, 77 Bencoolen Street

ADDA BED

FROM FLEXFORM

At the 2017 Milan Furniture Fair, Flexform introduced the Adda sofa by Antonio Citterio. This year, the Italian designer has extended the range to include the Adda bed.

The generous proportions of the upholstered headboard contrast smartly with the sleek metal base, upholstered in fabric or leather, with refined cast metal feet that come in satin, chromed, burnished, black chrome or champagne finish.

The uncluttered lines of the Adda bed ensure that it looks equally fashionable in any of the fabrics or leathers from the Flexform collection and fit seamlessly into any style of home

Flexform, 200 Newton Road

CAMBUSA GLASS

FROM RIVA 1920

Here is a wine cabinet that deserves to be showed off. Created by Italian father-and-son duo, Giuliano and Gabriele Cappelletti, the Cambusa Glass is a multi-functional storage unit with double glass doors, with plinth and drawers assembled with dovetail joints and a solid wood push-pull opening system. There is plenty of space for wine bottles and glasses. The Jumbo version also allows clients to fit in a wine fridge.

Proof Living, ION Orchard, 04-16

CESTLAVIE

FROM POLTRONA FRAU

Cestlavie is a collection of furniture that is a godsend for small homes. It is a basket for storing knick-knacks, and a coffee table rolled into one. Cestlavie was designed by GamFratesi design studio, founded by Danish architect Stine Gam, and Italian architect Enrico Fratesi. Through Cestlavie, the duo brought together the classic Danish furniture and craft tradition, and the classic Italian intellectual and conceptual approach.

Leather straps are handwoven to form the 'basket', which in turn is supported by thin, steel legs. Leather is also used for the tabletop.

Proof Living, ION Orchard, 04-16

ENFOLD SIDEBOARD

FROM MUUTO

Danish designer Thomas Bentzen says the design for his Enfold Sideboard came from his many factory visits which prompted him to explore the aesthetic appeal of industrial objects. He says he wanted to translate this element into the modern home, combined with an appreciation of the Scandinavian design tradition.

Made from lacquered steel that gently enfolds the components in solid oak, the Enfold Sideboard fuses cold and warm materials. The sideboard has no visible screws. It comes in a variety of colours, such as dusty green and light grey, and has adjustable shelves.

Grafunkt, Millenia Walk, 02-34

STRAP

FROM MOROSO

These colourful Strap chairs from Scholten & Baijings instantly add colour to any terrace or balcony. They were designed by Dutch married couple Stefan Scholten and Carole Baijings, and so named because of the straps of polyester yarn wound around the tubular frame. The yellow/black, and orange/grey combinations are typical Scholten & Baijings colours.

The chairs are stackable, and are also good for indoor use.

Xtra, Marina Square, 02-48

TONBO

FROM LIVING DIVANI

If you are still using the stationary bike as a clothes hanger, shame on you. The sculptural Tonbo, a coat hanger, designed by Japanese Junpei Tamaki and Taiwanese Iori Tamaki, may just be the thing that you need to keep your clothes tidy.

Tonbo is distinguished by a cylindrical base in marble or concrete counterpoised to a slender steel rod hanger making the whole piece a harmonic play of aesthetic contrasts.

Even though it is a coat hanger, Tonbo, looks more like a piece of art, and no one would know otherwise if displayed as such.

Proof Living, ION Orchard, 04-16

BIRDIE

FROM FOSCARINI

No birds were harmed in the making of this lamp. Birdie, by Italian husband-and-wife duo Ludovica and Roberto Palomba, is a reinterpretation of the classic reading lamp. The stem of the lamp resembles a tree trunk. The shade looks like foliage, while the on-off switch can be interpreted as a branch. You half expect a bird to land on this "tree".

Birdie was first launched in 2011, but it is still a hot favourite today. For 2018, the new version uses LED bulbs, with a refreshed selection of colours - copper and graphite, as well as a new aqua green version.

Xtra, Marina Square, 02-48

WOHLERT BAR CHAIR

FROM STELLAR WORKS

The late Vilhelm Wohlert was a prolific architect and designer, whose furniture and lighting pieces often employ structural elements to create sculptural effects. No wonder then that his pieces have become design icons.

Up to now, the elegant looking Wohlert Bar Chair has only existed as a prototype and has never been commercially produced. Stellar Works' founder Yuichiro Hori purchased a prototype chair when it came up for auction a few years ago and has now fulfilled a long-held dream to add the design to his company's portfolio.

P5 Studio, 213 Henderson Road, 01-08

HELENE

FROM MOLTENI & C

Need to fill a bare corner in your apartment? Helene, this cosy and curvaceous armchair could fit right in. Belgium designer Vincent Van Duysen's creation consists of a seat and a backrest which come together to form this inviting armchair. Use it on its own, perhaps pair it with a twin, or even use it alongside a sofa. Available in fabric and leather covers.

P5, 63 Mohamed Sultan Road, 01-14, Sultan Link Building