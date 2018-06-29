You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Travel

BT_20180629_SPECIALFEATURE29-P_3483104.jpg
Marksburg Castle is one of the only castles on the Rhine that has never been destroyed.

BT_20180629_SPECIALFEATURE29-P_3483104.jpg
L'Orangerie Sky Lounge on the SS Antoinette.

BT_20180629_SPECIALFEATURE29-P_3483104.jpg
A luxurious cabin bedroom aboard the ship.

Intimate, Unrivalled, Inimitable

Experience Europe's Scenic Landscapes on a Floating Boutique Hotel
Jun 29, 2018 5:50 AM

The ships in Uniworld's river cruise collection are each one-of-a-kind, inspired by the beauty, colours and landscapes of the destinations guests will visit. From handcrafted furniture commissioned exclusively for Uniworld, to custom-made fabrics and fixtures created by some of the most esteemed

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening